Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. apologized Saturday for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves.“Those masks are now on their way to the health care workers who desperately need them,” Inslee wrote on Twitter.Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error in “select Seattle stores” and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of …
Helicopter video shows Californians at the beaches in defiance of ‘stay at home’ order
NBC Los Angeles used its news helicopter on Saturday to document the scene on Southern California beaches as the state is under a "stay at home" order.
The video showed people playing basketball at Venice Beach and playing a drinking game at Manhatten Beach.
People were also out at Newport Beach and Huntington Beach in Orange County.
WATCH LIVE: Many people across SoCal appear to be ignoring the “Stay at Home” order as they play basketball on Venice Beach and play apparent drinking games in Manhattan Beach. Similar scenes down in Newport and Huntington beaches. https://t.co/Oz7z2WRZBy pic.twitter.com/U0tGbpQy4R
Hobby Lobby won’t be closing during coronavirus pandemic
Hobby Lobby stores are not closing nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have increased the frequency of store cleaning, including more cleaning of areas regularly touched by customers and employees, with anti-viral cleaning products throughout the day," the company said in a statement.
Hobby Lobby has over 900 locations across America and 43,000 employees.
"If an employee is suspected of having COVID-19 based on symptoms and/or known direct or indirect exposure, we will send that employee for medical care and to self-isolate at home, and will promptly coordinate with public health officials," the company explained.
Mike Pence’s COVID-19 coronavirus test came back negative: White House
The White House announced on Saturday evening that Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 coronavirus.
Karen Pence has also tested negative, according to VP press secretary Katie Miller.
"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence," Miller posted on Twitter.
Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence.