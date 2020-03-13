Ted Cruz extends self-quarantine after he discovers 2nd coronavirus contact
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Friday he will extend his self-quarantine to Tuesday after learning that he shook hands with someone 10 days ago who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.“Unfortunately, last night I was informed I had a second interaction with an individual who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain. We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together.”Cruz added tha…
