Testing shortages force extreme shift in strategy by local health officials
Public health officials in California’s state capital region announced this week they have stopped tracing the contacts of patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. They’ve also ceased recommending quarantines for residents exposed to people confirmed to have the virus.It was a grim recognition of the virus’ infiltration — and is yet another sign of the detrimental effects of a lack of capability in the U.S. to test people for the deadly coronavirus as it continues to spread.“The reason we have to move on is because testing did not occur. We’re still able to do about 20 tests a day,” said…
Deadspin relaunches as sports leagues shut down over coronavirus
CHICAGO — Deadspin, the irreverent sports website that was shut down by an exodus of New York staffers in October, quietly relaunched in Chicago Friday, just as many pro and college sports came to a dead stop over coronavirus fears.The website had planned to begin publishing in full on Monday, but opted for a softer and smaller launch in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.“We are starting a little smaller than we had hoped, but that will change soon,” Editor-in-Chief Jim Rich said in a Thursday post on the Deadspin website announcing the relaunch.Rich, a former editor-in-chief of the Tribune Pu... (more…)
Australian medical team makes mercy dash for American in Antarctica
An American requiring emergency medical treatment has been flown from Antarctica to New Zealand in a mercy dash in "challenging" winter conditions, the Australian Antarctic Division said Saturday.
The US Antarctic Program called Australia for help on Friday and a medical team was flown from Hobart in Tasmania to the US McMurdo base in East Antarctica to pick up the man and fly him to Christchurch in New Zealand.
Authorities in all three countries, citing medical confidentiality, refused to disclose details of the person other than that they were an "expeditioner" and there were "no public health concerns".
New Zealand tells overseas arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days
International visitors to New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday.
Ardern said the "unprecedented and far-reaching" measure would come into effect from midnight Sunday and affect all inbound travellers except those from Pacific island nations.
She said remote New Zealand had been relatively unscathed by coronavirus so far, with six confirmed cases and no fatalities, but the evidence showed the numbers would inevitably rise in the face of a global pandemic.
"But the scale of how many cases we get and how fast we get them is something we should do as much as we can to slow," she told reporters.