Quantcast
Connect with us

That ‘election year’ coronavirus meme is bogus — and now it’s crossed over into talk radio

Published

1 min ago

on

Rush Limbaugh is helping to amplify a bogus meme circulating on social media that claims the coronavirus is an election-year scheme to undermine President Donald Trump.

The meme purportedly shows a whiteboard photographed at an unnamed physician’s office listing some well-known diseases from the last two decades with the caption, “Every election year has a disease,” apparently intended to downplay the risks from the viral pandemic, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a viral-pneumonia being hyped as The Black Plague before an election,” the board reads, showing statistics purporting the coronavirus isn’t that dangerous.

Limbaugh has pushed the same claims to millions of listeners on his radio program, and mixed martial arts star Tito Ortiz posted the image on his popular Instagram account.

“Wake up #America!” Ortiz wrote. “Don’t believe the hype!”

ADVERTISEMENT

PolitiFact deemed the claims as “false,” at least in part because the diseases listed didn’t actually become issues in any of those elections, and also because the years listed aren’t accurate.

For example, SARS emerged and was contained by 2003, so it didn’t play much of a role in the U.S. presidential election the following year, and the coronavirus — designated as COVID-19 — was actually discovered last year.

The meme appears to copy tweets from two Trump supporters with substantial Twitter following, and not a medical professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conspiracy theorist @BillyBoysDaddy appears to have been the first to inaccurately link the diseases to election years, and Trump superfan Bill Mitchell promoted the Black Plague claims also seen in the meme.

The meme began circulating early this month, as questions were raised about Trump’s handing of the outbreak that has since turned into a pandemic, and has repeatedly been flagged as “false information” on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it has gone, as they say, viral and crossed over to talk radio, where Limbaugh amplified the underlying claims to falsely assure his listeners — many of whom fall into the most vulnerable populations — that the virus isn’t that dangerous.

“You know, every election year has had a disease as part of it,” Limbaugh said. “Are you aware of this? No, you’re not, because you’re living in the moment and thinking about the future, which is responsible and reasonable. That’s what everybody does. You just can’t change the past, anyway. In 2004, we were all told about SARS, in 2008, the Avian flu. Remember that? The bird flu. In 2010, it was the swine flu.”

“All of these things, now you remember them?” he added. “Every election year has one of these.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Come on, Donald!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to understand virus might kill his own voters

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Thursday made a last-ditch effort to get President Donald Trump to take coronavirus seriously by reminding him that the disease puts the president's own voters' lives in danger.

In reacting to the president spending his morning tweeting out attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he heard from "Fox & Friends," Scarborough begged Trump to understand the stakes of the pandemic.

"Come on, Donald," he wrote on Twitter. "We are past this. Political day trading will not work economically, politically, or medically. Rise to the moment. Millions of seniors’ lives from Florida to Arizona depend on it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser crushes president’s coronavirus response

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, slammed his former boss for banning travel to Europe at a time when coronavirus is already spreading like wildfire across the United States.

Bossert, who days earlier wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post warning Trump that he had very limited time to stop the virus from running out of control, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that the president's latest travel ban is all but useless with the number of coronavirus infections in the country increasing daily.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe buries Trump’s useless coronavirus travel ban: ‘The killer is already inside the house!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was not reassured by President Donald Trump's speech on the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" host ripped the president for highlighting his administration's ban on travel from Europe, rather than focusing on and expanding testing for the virus, and said Trump still doesn't seem to understand the severity of what the world is facing.

"Health care officials are fine with bans from other countries," Scarborough said, "fine with, you know, trying to keep more infected people out of the United States, right? If that's what you're leading with, a ban, if that's your focus, you don't understand, as somebody said last night on Twitter, that the killer is already inside the house."

Continue Reading
 
 