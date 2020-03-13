The high cost of being Trump’s enemy
President Donald Trump makes his disdain for California clear, lashing outat the Golden State as a “filthy dirty” and “horrible” outpost cursed by homelessness and wildfires. California, in turn, has challenged the Trump administration dozens of times on issues such as auto emissions, immigration and union dues.But it’s not cheap being one of Trump’s favorite enemies. And nowhere is that more apparent than in health care.State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has spent millions of dollars challenging the Trump administration more than a dozen timeson health care issues. For instance, he has tak…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: