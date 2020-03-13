Quantcast
The high cost of being Trump’s enemy

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump makes his disdain for California clear, lashing outat the Golden State as a “filthy dirty” and “horrible” outpost cursed by homelessness and wildfires. California, in turn, has challenged the Trump administration dozens of times on issues such as auto emissions, immigration and union dues.But it’s not cheap being one of Trump’s favorite enemies. And nowhere is that more apparent than in health care.State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has spent millions of dollars challenging the Trump administration more than a dozen timeson health care issues. For instance, he has tak…

Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
‘Unconscionable’: Trump moves to reduce social safety net program from over a million amid coronavirus crisis

8 mins ago

March 13, 2020

The Trump administration made clear this week that it has no plans to scrap—or, at the very least, delay—a rule change that could strip federal food assistance from over a million people in the United States as the coronavirus spreads across the nation, heightening the need for measures to protect the most vulnerable from the economic fallout.

‘Close our eyes and pray isn’t a strategy’: Harvard physician blames Trump for sports and school cancellations

22 mins ago

March 13, 2020

A public health expert laid blame for the cancelations of schools, sports and other public events squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump.

Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and professor of international health at Harvard Medical School, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that these "extraordinary" measures were necessary now because the Trump administration had failed to respond adequately at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Things really are a mess, and the problem is, we have 1,500 cases, 1,600 cases -- that's who we have identified," Jha said. "My best guess -- and this is a guess because I don't know, we're not doing testing -- but my best guess is maybe 10,000 or more Americans are infected. We can't identify who they are, we can't take care of them and we can't, you know, use a testing-based strategy to get ahead of this virus."

Trump responsible for the ‘original sin’ leading to the pandemic terrorizing the country: National security expert

40 mins ago

March 13, 2020

During an appearance on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem said the country would not be in the position it is in -- people dying, schools shutting down, sporting events being canceled, people afraid to leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic -- had Donald Trump allowed health officials to do their jobs.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former analyst to the Homeland Security Advisory Council, noted being faced with her own children having to stay away from school before pointing the finger at the president for delaying testing.

