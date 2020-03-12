‘The Hunt’: Last year’s gun massacres put the kibosh on a movie about liberals hunting ‘deplorables.’ Six months later? No problem.
The satiric thriller “The Hunt” sure as hell didn’t look like a satiric thriller in its original trailer seven months ago. Right-wing commentators, including our president, couldn’t believe Universal backed a film about scummy, murderous liberals hunting “deplorables” for sport. And the movie apparently sided with the liberals! Sheer depravity.Then came the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which proved too much for anyone’s comfort. “The Hunt” would have to wait on the shelf for a while.Now it’s here. At the risk of blowing its central twist, Universal rethought its approach…
GOP’s Tom Cotton hints at possible action against China for coronavirus pandemic
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) hinted at possible action against China over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Arkansas Republican, who pushed a fringe conspiracy theory about the virus originating in a Chinese lab, issued a statement Thursday vowing action against "those who inflicted" COVID-19 on the world.
"We will emerge stronger from this challenge," Cotton said, "we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world."
Brazilian spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after he meets with Trump and Pence at Mar-a-Lago
Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with President Donald Trump last week.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Wajngarten was being tested for the the novel coronavirus.
Brazilian media confirmed on Thursday that Wajngarten's test results are positive for COVID-19.
A photo quickly emerged of the official meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago recently. It is unclear if either of the U.S. leaders plans to be tested.
The reason so few people have been tested for coronavirus proves a huge government failure: columnist
The greatest failure of the coronavirus is the failure of government, explained New York Times columnist David Leonhardt, who put the blame squarely on the president’s leadership for the failures of testing.
The lack of testing isn't for a lack of scientists or labs willing to do the work. Thus far about 10,000 American's have been tested, according to the briefing members of Congress received Thursday morning. South Korea, by contrast, is processing tens of thousands of tests per day.