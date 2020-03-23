Quantcast
The job saved his life — then the coronavirus left him unemployed

Published

1 min ago

on

Saadi Davis started out washing dishes. The restaurant gig he landed was better than selling drugs, better than 22 years he spent hustling, taking his place at one time as a gang leader.In a few months, he moved to food prep, dicing vegetables and potatoes at Scala Del Nonna, a popular Italian food spot in Montclair. After he mastered soups and salads, Davis learned to cook a number of dishes — chicken scarpariello with sausage, zucchini and potatoes or gamberi arrabbiata, a shrimp meal served with broccoli raab.“This job saved me,’’ said Davis, a Newark resident.And if it weren’t for the cor…

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
AP reporter goes on uncharacteristic rant accusing Trump of treating coronavirus like bad news in a tabloid column

Published

47 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire unloaded on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Associated Press reporter usually remains reserved on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," even when offering criticism of the president, but Lemire blasted Trump's leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's caused great frustration from those at the front lines, the mayors and governors across the nation," Lemire said, addressing the lack of specifics regarding personal protective equipment for medical workers. "Yesterday, as I said, the FEMA head couldn't say how many masks are being shipped."

Watch: Trump’s ‘bogus’ 15-day timeline for COVID-19 crisis blown up by national security expert

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem scoffed at a promise that Donald Trump made on Twitter Sunday night, where the president claimed his administration would have a good idea about how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in 15 days and go from there.

According to Kayyem, the president is selling hope and not facts.

Speaking with host John Berman, Kayyem noted the president's all-cap proclamation, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Demands for workers-first stimulus grow as Senate GOP fails to ram through $500 billion corporate ‘slush fund’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

"No more slush funds or no-strings-attached handouts. Real relief for the American people."

Senate Republicans late Sunday failed to force through a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that Democratic lawmakers, union leaders, and progressive advocacy groups condemned as a massive bailout for corporate America that would have done little to address the urgent economic and medical needs of ordinary people.

A procedural motion to advance the Republican bill, formally known as the CARES Act, received just 47 votes Sunday, well short of the 60 needed for passage. Every Senate Democrat present voted no.

