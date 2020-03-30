‘The public outrage will be heard from outerspace’ if Trump decides to bail out private equity firms: MSNBC host

Among the many industries seeking financial relief from the coronavirus-fueled economic collapse is the private equity industry.

But on Monday, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle offered a clear warning to the Trump administration: Bailing out these firms would be politically disastrous.

If the US Govt decides to give any sort of “financial support” to companies led by Leon Black, Steve Schwarzman & Henry Kravis, the public OUTRAGE will be heard from outerspace.

The goodwill & appreciation garnered with the CARES ACT will be lost instantly. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, the private equity industry, which essentially buys out existing companies and restructures them for profit, has come under sharp scrutiny and controversy over their entire business model.

Private equity itself is not inherently a bad thing — in some circumstances, a private equity firm can essentially be the only way for certain failing businesses to acquire capital when no bank will loan them money. But the industry has also gained a reputation for taking over businesses that are already profitable, laying off the workers, and bleeding the company for resources, as happened with Toys R Us.