‘The Walking Dead’ season to be cut short due to the coronavirus shutdown
AMC announced Tuesday that its signature series, “The Walking Dead,” will end its current season one week earlier than planned, that has plagued a number of television series this year.AMC said in a statement: “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5.”According to the network, the planned finale of the post-apocalyptic saga will appear “as a special episode later in the year.”The news comes just days after AMC ann…
Trump’s animosity for Dem governors grows as senior White House official insists: ‘If you’re good and respectful to him, he will treat you the same’
President Donald Trump’s famously testy relationship with New York City (and its politicians) continues even as the coronavirus pandemic goes from bad to worse. And that relationship — as well as Trump’s relationships with Democratic governors in other parts of the United States — is the subject of two articles published this week in the Daily Beast and Politico.
‘A colossal missed opportunity’: Trump official admits they blew COVID-19 crisis with slow response
An unnamed Trump administration official who works at the Health and Human Services department is admitting to Axios that the White House absolutely blew the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In particular, the official said that the administration needed to start working with the private sector starting in mid-January in order to meet the demands of the pandemic while it was still possible to contain it.
"By waiting to fully appreciate and acknowledge this as a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, this was a colossal missed opportunity," the official said.
Video shows cop trailing two black men after asking them to leave Walmart for wearing surgical masks
A video uploaded to YouTube last Wednesday shows two African American men, one wearing a surgical mask, being followed by a police officer as they exit a Walmart in Wood River, Illinois. The man who filmed the video, Jermon Best, says it's an example of racial profiling.
“I don’t know this guy personally,” Best told The Telegraph. “We just want to shine some light because this happens so often.”