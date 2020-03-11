Quantcast
‘The worst’ is ‘yet to come’: Task force expert warns pandemic will snowball as doctors struggle to make vaccine

In a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday, coronavirus task force official Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that, short of dangerously “cutting corners,” no coronavirus vaccine will be possible before 12 to 18 months.

In the meantime, he confirmed, that “the worst” is yet to come.

U.S. government officials are still struggling to offer coronavirus testing to the American people, and antiviral treatments are still not yet available.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stepped on messaging from public health officials, insisting that the virus is on the verge of going away, or that vaccines will be available almost immediately.

