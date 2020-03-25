Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes: Judge grants class action in civil suit led by San Jose resident
A federal court judge has granted class-action status to plaintiffs in a civil suit against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The decision opens the way for thousands of people allegedly defrauded by Holmes, her failed blood-testing startup, and Walgreens to be included as plaintiffs in the lawsuit and potentially to obtain compensation and damages.The lead plaintiffs, including a San Jose resident identified in court records only as “A.R.,” allege that Theranos’ blood tests were unreliable and they never would have bought them if Holmes, Theranos and Walgreens — which sold Theranos blood tes…
Latest Headlines
Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes: Judge grants class action in civil suit led by San Jose resident
A federal court judge has granted class-action status to plaintiffs in a civil suit against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The decision opens the way for thousands of people allegedly defrauded by Holmes, her failed blood-testing startup, and Walgreens to be included as plaintiffs in the lawsuit and potentially to obtain compensation and damages.The lead plaintiffs, including a San Jose resident identified in court records only as “A.R.,” allege that Theranos’ blood tests were unreliable and they never would have bought them if Holmes, Theranos and Walgreens — which sold Theranos blood tes... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director Riccardo Muti on life in Italy amid coronavirus — and the role music plays
CHICAGO — The last time Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director Riccardo Muti conducted a concert, Feb. 23 in Orchestra Hall, few of us realized that the music was about to stop.By March 12, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered a halt to large gatherings in the wake of the deadly coronavirus, shutting down large Chicago venues such as Symphony Center. A few days later, Pritzker expanded the moratorium to bars and restaurants, meaning that live music went silent across Illinois.After Muti’s last CSO concert, in which he performed Beethoven’s Symphonies Nos. 2 and 5 and Nicolas Bacri’s “Ophelia’s Tears,... (more…)
‘Quarantini’: In a city shut down over coronavirus, New Yorkers hit the bottle
Spirits shaken by coronavirus? Add some ice and pour out a "quarantini."
Or two, or three -- alcohol sales are skyrocketing in New York, the epicenter of the US pandemic, where liquor stores have been deemed "essential" even as most businesses closed.
Daniel Tallman of Manhattan's Sutton Wine Shop says sales have jumped three-fold on some days, pointing to the closure of Broadway and the cancellation of the major college basketball "March Madness" tournament as turning points.
Such shutdowns were once unfathomable, and triggered a "that's kind of serious!" reaction, Tallman told AFP.