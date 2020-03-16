‘Thin skinned’ Trump ignites a ‘petty’ feud with New York’s governor as state grapples with coronavirus crisis

In a tweet this Monday morning, President Trump threw some slight shade at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, singling him out and suggesting that he’s not doing enough to fight against the burgeoning coronavirus is in his state.

“Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations’s Governors,” Trump tweeted. “Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to “do more.”

Cuomo wasted no time in firing back at Trump, telling him that ultimately he’s the president so the buck stops with him.

“I have to do more?” Cuomo wrote. “No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President.”

I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

In the comment thread that opened beneath Cuomo’s response, the governor had a decent-sized contingent of people taking his side:

Trump is incredibly petty and jealous of the great leadership Cuomo has shown through this crisis https://t.co/FuyRuGhC6z — Nandi (@NandisCouch) March 16, 2020

Literally the day after Cuomo wrote in the Times that Trump needs to call in the military to assist with coronavirus response, the two are trading Twitter insults and https://t.co/S8BEV5jjsc https://t.co/XaVOwDxNAi — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) March 16, 2020

It’s actually astonishing to see Trump attack Governor Cuomo for not “doing more.” All this orange trash bag seems to be able to do is blow the CEO’s of CVS and Target for letting us use their parking lots. No tests. No national plan. Truly a catastrophic presidency. — Ari Solomon (@VeganAri) March 16, 2020

just out of curiosity, what does Trump think Cuomo should have been doing differently? — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) March 16, 2020

Trump went on twitter and tried to bully Cuomo becuz Gov. Cuomo criticized the Fed. Govt……. Trump is SO petty and thin skinned. — Karla M (@Sports_Chic2) March 16, 2020

Trump deleted and reposted this tweet hitting Cuomo so Cuomo’s response would have no context. This guy is president during what’s likely the biggest public emergency in living memory and he’s playing Twitter games like a teenager. pic.twitter.com/xc8JsFStMC — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) March 16, 2020

Trump’s sour grapes because Cuomo was called presidential for his response to #coronavirus. Petty little man, that Trump.https://t.co/wHKfTxLiwP https://t.co/vhf6n5dm4c — Terry Terse #TrumpCoronaDisaster (@TerryTerse) March 16, 2020

I agree with Trump, Cuomo isn’t doing enough! — NYcars212 (@ycars212) March 16, 2020

Call him and his boomer fan base out Cuomo! — Michael Boomerberg (@Mike_Boomerberg) March 16, 2020

You’re doing an amazing job. Don’t worry about that clown. Keep the drive through centers open, the tests up, and the New Yorker go-getter attitude in place! THANK YOU! 🔥 — Stephen💡Robert 🎥 Morse (@morsels) March 16, 2020

The only thing Trump does is blame others for problems he created. — Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) March 16, 2020

WTF? @realDonaldTrump hasn’t done anything but tank the markets. Incapable of calming people or having empathy. Had warnings in December and DO NOTHING DONALD didn’t act. — JuneBug (@JMarieT03) March 16, 2020

I don’t live in your state, but appreciate your strong leadership. Thank you! — BJGT (@BJGT50) March 16, 2020

