This city reversed course and declared pot shops and liquor stores ‘essential businesses’ during shelter at home order

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered residents to stay at home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t a recommendation anymore. People need to stay at home,” Hancock demnaded at a press conference. “We will enforce when and where necessary.”

That tune changed within hours, The Denver Post reports.

“At first liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops didn’t make the list of essential businesses,” the newspaper noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However the city reversed its original decree within hours after would-be shoppers formed lines wrapping around the block for both types of establishments. Now liquor and marijuana stores can remain open with measures in place to ensure 6-foot spacing between individuals,” The Denver Post explained.