Quantcast
Connect with us

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, renowned actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced on Instagram that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

According to Hanks, they have mild symptoms, including fever and chills.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, renowned actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced on Instagram that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

According to Hanks, they have mild symptoms, including fever and chills.

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he wrote. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Go take a nap, grandpa’: Internet reacts to Trump’s coronavirus address

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on coronavirus, walking through emergency actions he plans to take in the coming days, including an expansion of low-interest small business loans and a 30-day partial travel ban to Europe.

Commenters on social media were largely unimpressed with the president's performance:

He sounds like an 8 year old reading a book report in front of the class.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump locks down all travel from Europe to the United States — except the UK

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump began his address to the nation by saying that the "foreign virus" is being handled by the "best" people.

"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," he said.

He announced that the country was saved by blocking Chinese travel into the United States. The only reason the virus spread more in the United States, he said, is because European travels.

However, Trump said that it would not apply to the United Kingdom, but didn't explain why.

Trump said that he would prevent "surprise billing" from insurance and that his people are helping create the anti-viral medication needed to save lives.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image