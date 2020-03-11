Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

On Wednesday, renowned actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced on Instagram that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

According to Hanks, they have mild symptoms, including fever and chills.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”