Tom Hanks and wife Rita ‘better’ after virus quarantine Down Under
Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks said he and wife Rita Wilson were on the mend Monday, after two weeks in hospital and self-isolation with the coronavirus.
“Hey folks, two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” he posted in a social media message to fans, urging them to respect lockdown advice.
The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on Australia’s Gold Coast to film an Elvis Presley biopic when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.
The pair were admitted to hospital, where they were treated before being released into self-isolation last week.
The movie has since been put on ice.
As both the United States and Australia struggled to curb infections and keep people from social gathering places, Hanks on Monday urged supporters to listen to advice about containing the pandemic.
“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”
“Going to take a while but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this too shall pass. We can figure this out.”
© 2020 AFP
‘This isn’t about you!’ Trump blasted with fury for whining about TV coverage of his COVID-19 failures
As millions of Americans worried about the destruction of their jobs and the spreading coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump fretted about coverage of himself on television.
Trump spent Sunday evening complaining about TV news coverage of his presidency as the COVID-19 outbreak wrecks the economy and threatens to overwhelm the U.S. health care system, which remains starved of ventilators and other equipment needed to address the epidemic.
"I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost," Trump tweeted, "and all I see is hatred of me at any cost. Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves?"
Global markets sink as pandemic deaths soar
Stock markets suffered a further hammering Monday despite massive economic stimulus efforts worldwide, with investors spooked by a mounting death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
The negative mood was fuelled by the failure of US lawmakers to agree on a trillion-dollar emergency package to help the reeling American economy, analysts said.
European equities tanked four percent at the open before trimming some losses -- but still remained deep in the red in late morning deals and following heavy losses across Asia.
The dollar scaled to a three-year pinnacle against the euro as investors shunning risky equities flocked to the haven greenback.
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta dismantles Trump’s unrealistic promise to halt pandemic quickly
Following up on Donald Trump's late Sunday night tweet setting out a fifteen-day deadline for his administration to get a handle on how far-reaching the coronavirus pandemic has spread, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta poured cold water on the idea -- saying it doesn't comport with timelines for testing, results and analysis.
Speaking with the "New Day" hosts, Gupta seemed dismayed with the president tweeting, "We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself, at the end of the 15-day period we’ll make a decision which way to go."