Trudeau calls for national climate debate in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Monday for a major national debate involving everyone from industry to indigenous groups to move the country to carbon neutrality by 2050 and still grow the economy.
Trudeau was reelected last October, with a minority government, after a campaign focused on climate issues. He vowed that Canada would reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by mid-century. Sixty-six other countries have already signed onto the pledge
“Around the world and right here in Canada, the debate between environment and economy is becoming increasingly contentious and polarized,” Trudeau said in a speech to mining executives at an annual conference in Toronto.
“We want to work with you to grow Canada’s prosperity by taking carbon pollution out of our environment and out of our economy,” he added. “This is a big project, not one any government can do on its own.”
He called for the national debate over the coming next months.
“We all need to roll up our sleeves and pitch in: governments, businesses, civil society, indigenous communities and all Canadians,” he said during his first major speech on the environment this year.
Trudeau’s words came days after an Alberta mining firm’s surprise announcement that it had withdrawn its application to develop a controversial Can$20 billion ($15 billion)oil sands mining project.
Explaining that decision, the CEO of Teck Resources said investors and consumers increasingly want a framework in place that reconciles resources development and climate change, but “this does not yet exist here today.”
Another conflict played out in recent weeks after a localized indigenous protest against a British Columbia natural gas pipeline grew into widespread blockades of railways, roads and ports across the vast country, causing major supply disruptions and layoffs.
On Sunday the government and indigenous chiefs said they had reached a tentative arrangement to end the disruption.
Carbon pricing is the primary measure undertaken so far by Trudeau’s government to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, but economists said in November that the levy was not enough to meet Canada’s Paris Agreement commitment to slash CO2 pollution.
© 2020 AFP
Air pollution ‘pandemic’ shortens lives by 3 years: study
A 'pandemic' of air pollution shortens lives worldwide by nearly three years on average, and causes 8.8 million premature deaths annually, scientists said Tuesday.
Eliminating the toxic cocktail of molecules and lung-clogging particles cast off by burning oil, gas and coal would restore a full year of life expectancy, they reported in the journal Cardiovascular Research.
"Air pollution is a larger public health risk than tobacco smoking," lead author Jos Lelieveld of the Max Planck Institute in Mainz, Germany told AFP.
"Much of it can be avoided by replacing fossil fuels with clean renewable energy."
2020 Election
4 science-based strategies to tame angry political debate and encourage tolerance
“Climate change is a hoax,” my cousin said during a family birthday party. “I saw on Twitter it’s just a way to get people to buy expensive electric cars.” I sighed while thinking, “How can he be so misinformed?” Indeed, what I wanted to say was, “Good grief, social media lies are all you read.”
No doubt my cousin thought the same of me, when I said Republican senators are too afraid of the president to do what’s right. Not wanting to create a scene, we let each other’s statements slide by in icy silence.
As a psychology professor and clinical psychologist in private practice, I know my relationship with my cousin would have improved if we could have discussed those issues in a nonthreatening way. If only.
2020 Election
The two-party system is here to stay
The American two-party system has long been besieged. Many of the founders feared that organizing people along ideological lines would be dangerous to the fledgling nation. Alexander Hamilton called political parties a “most fatal disease,” James Madison renounced the “violence of faction,” and George Washington feared that an overly successful party would create “frightful despotism.”