Trump caught red-handed lying about avoiding handshakes during India trip by CNN fact checker

President Donald Trump last week tried to downplay his potential exposure to coronavirus by claiming that he avoided shaking people’s hands during a recent overseas trip to India.

“I just got back from India and I didn’t shake any hands there,” the president said during a Thursday press briefing. “It was easy.”

However, CNN fact checker Daniel Dale has flagged a series of photographs published by Indian website ThePrint that conclusively show Trump blatantly lied about his purported lack of physical contact during his trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the photos posted on the website include multiple instances of Trump shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Amit Shah, as well as other Indian officials and even journalists.

Trump’s constant stream of falsehoods about coronavirus has led to mass distrust of his statements about the disease, as a recent NPR/Marist poll found that 60 percent of Americans have little or no confidence in what he says about the pandemic.