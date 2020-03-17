Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump caught red-handed lying about avoiding handshakes during India trip by CNN fact checker

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump last week tried to downplay his potential exposure to coronavirus by claiming that he avoided shaking people’s hands during a recent overseas trip to India.

“I just got back from India and I didn’t shake any hands there,” the president said during a Thursday press briefing. “It was easy.”

However, CNN fact checker Daniel Dale has flagged a series of photographs published by Indian website ThePrint that conclusively show Trump blatantly lied about his purported lack of physical contact during his trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the photos posted on the website include multiple instances of Trump shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Amit Shah, as well as other Indian officials and even journalists.

Trump’s constant stream of falsehoods about coronavirus has led to mass distrust of his statements about the disease, as a recent NPR/Marist poll found that 60 percent of Americans have little or no confidence in what he says about the pandemic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump changed his tone on coronavirus after seeing Joe Biden take charge on outbreak: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump drew praise for his sober assessment Monday of the coronavirus outbreak -- in stark contrast to his tone earlier this month.

Trump previously dismissed the virus as a "hoax" pushed by the media and Democrats to undermine his presidency, but the Associated Press reported that he has come to understand that the outbreak posed a threat to his re-election.

The president and his advisers are beginning to realize the COVID-19 outbreak will be a significant election issue, and Trump was prompted by one of his Democratic rivals to take the situation more seriously.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is planning to bail out his corporate pals for pandemic losses — and leave taxpayers with the bill: columnist

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, political observer David Rothkopf warned American taxpayers that Donald Trump's obsession with the stock market means that they will be hit with a bill for bailouts that put corporate profitability before the needs of cash-strapped Americans who have lost their livelihoods during the mismanaged coronavirus epidemic response.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Lack of testing is killing us!’ Epidemiologist sounds alarm on CNN about worsening coronavirus disaster

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

An epidemiologist went on CNN Tuesday to sound the alarm about how completely unprepared the United States is to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN that American medical professionals' response to the virus is still being hampered by a shortage of testing kits.

Specifically, Marrazzo said that the lack of sufficient kits was also hurting supplies of needed medical equipment to combat the disease.

"This lack of diagnostic testing is really killing us," she said. "And the reason is, because when we have somebody come in who we think might have a good chance of infection, we immediately have to don the most protective personal protective equipment, the shield, all that sort of stuff. We can't stop using that equipment until we are sure that person doesn't have the infection. So when you prolong the time to get that result back, you're burning through a lot of that equipment."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image