Trump continues tirade against Mike Bloomberg in new typo-filled tweets

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump spent his Super Tuesday morning firing off typo-filled tweets attacking former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose advertisements on cable news shows have regularly gotten under the president’s skin.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg can never recover from his incompetent debate performances,” the president wrote in one tweet. “Also, as mayor he was very bad under pressure — a chocker (sic)!”

“Texas & Oklahoma: Mini Mike Bloomberg will kill your drilling, fracking and pipelines,” he wrote in another. “Petroleum based ‘anything’ is dead. Energy jobs gone. Don’t vote for Mini Mike!”

This is not the first time that Trump has labeled a political opponent a “chocker,” as he first called Sen. Marco Rubio by that misnomer during the 2016 Republican primary.

While the label has never been definitively explained, it is most likely that the president is trying to label someone a “choker” in his insulting tweets.

Student quarantined for coronavirus days after classmates shook Mike Pence’s hand

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

A Florida military school student whose classmates shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence last week has been quarantined for the coronavirus.

Sarasota Military Academy said a student and his mother have been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus at Doctors Hospital, and the Pentagon has been in contact with the school, reported the Herald-Tribune.

2020 Election

‘Anyone but Trump’: The Texas evangelicals who plan to vote Democrat

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Texas is home to one of the largest evangelical populations in the country, most of which traditionally votes Republican. But some current and former members of the evangelical community have turned to the Democrats, espousing more progressive beliefs. On the eve of Tuesday’s make-or-break Democratic primary, FRANCE 24’s correspondents Alyssa Caverley and Pierrick Leurent travelled to Austin, the state’s capital, to meet some of those hoping to defeat President Donald Trump.

According to a Pew study, more than 60 percent of evangelicals in Texas are registered to vote as Republican – and many are Trump supporters. But the same study says a quarter of evangelicals are Democrats, including many women who feel that the US president’s message does not reflect Christian values.

