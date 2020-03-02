Trump melts down, uses old poll in desperate attempt to claim his handling of coronavirus is not as bad as many think
President Donald Trump on Sunday had another meltdown over COVID-19, the novel coronavirus out of Wuhan, China that has now killed one person in the United States.
In a stunning misuse of a poll President Trump tweeted that 77% of “U.S. adults have confidence in their government’s ability to handle the Coronavirus…”
A Poll in today’s New York Post says that 77% of “U.S. adults have confidence in their government’s ability to handle the Coronavirus (Number One), compared to other health threats.” 64% for Zika, 58% for Ebola. Others way down on list. Our professionals are doing a great job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020
That is inaccurate at best.
There’s no online article at the New York Post that mentions the data Trump cited, but there is a Gallup poll taken weeks ago that does.
The problem is the Gallup poll was performed February 3-16, before the markets went into a week-long deep dive dropping about 3500 points, and before Trump delivered not one but two press conferences widely seen as disastrous.
Shortly after his misleading poll tweet Trump then went on the attack against the media, calling it “the Fake News Media,” and “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
People are disgusted and embarrassed by the Fake News Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and more. They no longer believe what they see and read, and for good reason. Fake News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020
Israel seeks end to deadlock with third election in a year
Israel held its third election in less than a year on Monday seeking to break a grinding political deadlock, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chasing re-election while facing criminal indictment.
The vote comes just two weeks before the right-wing premier, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, stands trial after being formally charged in January with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
But final polls indicated that Netanyahu, the first Israeli prime minister ever indicted in office, had not lost support since inconclusive polls in April and September.
South Korean sect leader apologizes over coronavirus spread
The elderly leader of a secretive South Korean sect linked to more than half the country's 4,000-plus coronavirus cases knelt before the cameras Monday to apologise for the spread of the disease.
Shincheonji head Lee Man-hee's plea for forgiveness came after Seoul city authorities filed a murder complaint against him for failing to cooperate in containing the epidemic.
South Korea's case numbers -- the largest total anywhere outside China -- are expected to rise further as authorities carry out checks on more than 266,000 people associated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is often condemned as a cult.
