Trump melts down, uses old poll in desperate attempt to claim his handling of coronavirus is not as bad as many think

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Sunday had another meltdown over COVID-19, the novel coronavirus out of Wuhan, China that has now killed one person in the United States.

In a stunning misuse of a poll President Trump tweeted that 77% of “U.S. adults have confidence in their government’s ability to handle the Coronavirus…”

That is inaccurate at best.

There’s no online article at the New York Post that mentions the data Trump cited, but there is a Gallup poll taken weeks ago that does.

The problem is the Gallup poll was performed February 3-16, before the markets went into a week-long deep dive dropping about 3500 points, and before Trump delivered not one but two press conferences widely seen as disastrous.

Shortly after his misleading poll tweet Trump then went on the attack against the media, calling it “the Fake News Media,” and “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

