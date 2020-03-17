Quantcast
Trump racing to catch up with states after finally deciding to take coronavirus seriously: op-ed

March 17, 2020

According to CNN columnist Stephen Collinson, “this version” of President Trump might actually save lives.

Collinson, as well as many of Trump’s critics, say his press conference this Monday addressing the growing coronavirus outbreak showed a marked changed from the President, suggesting that the undeniably reality of the crisis has forced him to finally take it seriously.

“He dispensed unimpeachable information based on fact,” Collinson writes. “He called for national unity and seemed like he meant to help forge it. And he ditched his normal habit of hyping the best possible outcome to a situation with improbable superlatives — instead communicating the gravity of a fast-worsening crisis.”

Trump’s “pivot to seriousness” is in sharp contrast to his persona as the crisis first began to unfold, and while the change is welcome, it will take more than one serious news conference to turn the tide of the outbreak. Trump is still giving in to his tendencies to attack public figures, as evidenced by his lashing out at several Democratic governors on Tuesday — behavior that will undercut his calls for unity, as Collinson points out.

According to Collinson, Trump’s performance on Monday was “so unusual” that he may actually shock people into doing their part to help stem the outbreak.

“…Trump’s apparent sudden decision to take the novel coronavirus seriously leaves him racing to catch up with state governors and mayors who have been complaining for days about the failure of federal authorities to provide more testing kits and to prepare for the nation’s hospitals to be inundated.”

Read Collinson’s full piece over at CNN.

Critics rebuke Trump's racist coronavirus remarks as 'dangerous'

March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus" on Tuesday, prompting critics to accuse him not only of "a mean spirited distraction" but also intensifying racism and xenophobia.

This article was originally published at Salon

"Cuomo wants 'all states to be treated the same,'" Trump tweeted Tuesday. "But all states aren't the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big 'hotspot', West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it...."

WATCH: Mnuchin says he's 'looking at sending checks to Americans immediately'

March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has just announced two major programs to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis. He says he’s “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

HUGE.

Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin: "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately...Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks."

How much?

Mnuchin: Discussing details w/ GOP senators. We like idea of $1K.

Alabama pastor invited people infected with coronavirus into church for 'faith healing' treatment

March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

A pastor in Alabama this week invited people who have been infected with coronavirus into his church so that they could be treated with the power of prayer, despite guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to avoid large gatherings.

Patheos reports that Chris Bartlett, pastor of the Boaz Church of God in Boaz, Alabama, wrote a now-deleted Facebook post in which he criticized other churches for temporarily closing to help slow the spread of the disease.

