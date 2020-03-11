Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump rages against Vanity Fair for ‘phony & boring hit piece’ outlining his paranoid response to coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at longtime antagonist Vanity Fair magazine over its recent reporting of his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Journalist Garbriel Sherman reported that Trump and his team were struggling to control the narrative and calm the jittery markets, and the president was “melting down” and telling aides that reporters might intentionally try to contract the virus and infect him during their chats on Air Force One.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vanity Fair Magazine, which will soon be out of business, and their third rate Fake reporters, who make up sources which don’t exist, wrote yet another phony & boring hit piece,” Trump tweeted. “The facts are just the opposite. Our team is doing a great job with CoronaVirus!”

Trump has long raged against Vanity Fair, which has covered the lifestyles of the rich and famous for decades before he was born, after the magazine’s longtime editor infamously dubbed him a “short-fingered vulgarian.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘The worst’ is ‘yet to come’: Task force expert warns pandemic will snowball as doctors struggle to make vaccine

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

In a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday, coronavirus task force official Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that, short of dangerously "cutting corners," no coronavirus vaccine will be possible before 12 to 18 months.

In the meantime, he confirmed, that "the worst" is yet to come.

FAUCI tells lawmakers that there's no way, without "cutting corners" in detrimental ways, to produce a coronavirus vaccine in less than a year to 18 months.

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 11, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Put a stake in its heart, Joe’: Ex-Republican advises Biden on how to leave GOP ‘dead at the national level’

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Economist Bruce Bartlett, a former Republican who worked in the Reagan administration, thinks former Vice President Joe Biden has the opportunity to deliver an absolutely crippling blow to his former party this fall.

Writing on Twitter, Bartlett makes the case that Biden should consider picking a Hispanic vice-presidential nominee who hails from Texas, which he believes could potentially turn the Lone Star State blue for the first time in decades.

"With Biden's all-but-assured nomination, attention will now turn to his VP pick," Bartlett writes. "I continue to believe that a Hispanic from Texas would be optimum. I think Texas is winnable and if it goes blue, the GOP is dead at the presidential level. Put a stake in its heart, Joe."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News host grills quarantined CPAC founder for suggesting virus can’t spread at ‘most contagious’ stage

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Matt Schlapp, founder of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), was admonished by Fox News host Sandra Smith for downplaying COVID-19.

In a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox News, Schlapp argued that attendees of his conference had nothing to fear from the novel coronavirus even though one attendee tested positive.

"It's very, very difficult to contract this virus," he opined.

The CPAC founder, however, refused to reveal the name of the infected attendee. And to make his point, he compared COVID-19 to the HIV virus.

"When the aids epidemic first started, a lot of people said we have to publish the names of everyone who is positive," Schlapp said. "And we had a debate as a country about whether an individual has the right to have privacy over their health care issues."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image