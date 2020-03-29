Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump refuses to give Harry and Meghan security in Los Angeles — but he hasn’t paid his security bills in years

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted that he will refuse any security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were forced to move to Los Angeles after Canada refused to help with their security. It’s an ironic proclamation by the president because he has refused to pay security bills for campaign events for years.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted Sunday in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December, it was revealed that Trump stiffed New Mexico for security and barricades at one of his campaign rallies.

“The city last week sent a $211,175.94 invoice to the president’s campaign organization, Donald J. Trump for President Inc.” the Albuquerque Journal reported.

But Albuquerque is just one of a long line of states that have gone with bills unpaid by the Trump campaign. The campaign team claimed that the US Secret Service is the one responsible for safety, but the Secret Service said that they couldn’t reimburse municipalities for their involvement. It would take an act of Congress for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, for the last three years as president, Trump has been operating in a kind of security grey-zone and taking advantage of the free equipment, security and resources from cities where he’s trying to win votes.

Those cities and states include: Lebanon, Ohio, Mesa, Arizona and Erie, Pennsylvania, to name a few. According to the Center for Public Integrity, Green Bay and Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Tucson, Arizona; Burlington, Vermont and Spokane, Washington — have also been stiffed, but that was from before he was elected to the presidency and during the 2016 campaign.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida residents pack into megachurch after pastor promises he can cure coronavirus

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

While scientists and doctors are urging people to social-distance to stop the spread of the coronavirus, one Florida megachurch bucked the trend to host their own service on Sunday that packed people in with a dangerous crowd.

The River Church in Tampa was packed with people looking for hope, TMZ reported Sunday. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne has denounced the social distancing claiming that he can cure the coronavirus just like he did with the Zika virus (which still exists).

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois governor says he’s taking over testing after ‘millions of tests’ never arrived from White House

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he's ready to simply take matters into his own hands after the federal government has failed to meet its promise of millions of test kits.

"Right now, all of the experts point to 10,000 tests to the standard that we need to achieve," he said in prepared remarks on Sunday afternoon.

"Again, I want to be frank with you," he continued. "Where we are now is not where I want to be. Every day we aren't hitting 10,000 tests or more is a day we are not able to get answers to get past this current crisis. And to be clear, the loss of essentially the entire month of February in the effort to scale up robust testing and the exponential spread that followed was a profound failure of the federal government."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is a ‘make-or-break week’ for the economy as bills become due for companies and people: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

The Wall Street Journal is calling this week a make-or-break week for the United States.

While Congress has passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, but if the cash doesn't hit people's accounts for three weeks, that means the financial battle for Americans will persist as bills come due.

“Rent is due. Utilities are due. Credit card bills are due April 1,” said liquor store owner Hadley Douglas, who was forced to layoff two staffers. “The deadline is looming large and it is petrifying.”

Continue Reading
 
 