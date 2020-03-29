Trump refuses to give Harry and Meghan security in Los Angeles — but he hasn’t paid his security bills in years

President Donald Trump tweeted that he will refuse any security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were forced to move to Los Angeles after Canada refused to help with their security. It’s an ironic proclamation by the president because he has refused to pay security bills for campaign events for years.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted Sunday in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

In December, it was revealed that Trump stiffed New Mexico for security and barricades at one of his campaign rallies.

“The city last week sent a $211,175.94 invoice to the president’s campaign organization, Donald J. Trump for President Inc.” the Albuquerque Journal reported.

But Albuquerque is just one of a long line of states that have gone with bills unpaid by the Trump campaign. The campaign team claimed that the US Secret Service is the one responsible for safety, but the Secret Service said that they couldn’t reimburse municipalities for their involvement. It would take an act of Congress for that.

As a result, for the last three years as president, Trump has been operating in a kind of security grey-zone and taking advantage of the free equipment, security and resources from cities where he’s trying to win votes.

Those cities and states include: Lebanon, Ohio, Mesa, Arizona and Erie, Pennsylvania, to name a few. According to the Center for Public Integrity, Green Bay and Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Tucson, Arizona; Burlington, Vermont and Spokane, Washington — have also been stiffed, but that was from before he was elected to the presidency and during the 2016 campaign.