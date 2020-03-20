Trump repeated same ‘bizarre’ mistakes that were made during the Spanish flu: historian

In an interview with Vox this Friday, historian John M. Barry spoke about the 1918 influenza epidemic and how authorities’ lies to public about the outbreak made the crisis worse. On Tuesday, Barry penned a column in the New York Times where pointed out that misinformation about the early 20th century outbreak caused trust in authority to disintegrate, “and at its core, society is based on trust.”

Barry was asked by Vox’s Sean Illing if he thinks we’re repeating the same mistakes the government made in 1918, specifically regarding President Trump’s initial response to the growing coronavirus crisis, where he attempted to downplay its seriousness.

“There’s no question whatsoever that it cost us,” Barry said. “And the bizarre thing is that it was always in Trump’s self-interest to be candid. There’s no doubt he was being told the cold, hard truth about the situation behind closed doors. But he minimized it publicly, and that cost us in ways we can’t really quantify yet.”

In closing, Illing asked Barry how the Trump administration’s response to coronavirus matches up to how the government responded in 1918.

“Well, in 1918, you couldn’t really say there was a collective response,” he replied. “It varied so much from city to city. But, look, we had people here essentially saying this virus was a Democratic plot to undermine the presidency. Nobody’s saying that now, of course. But it remains an open question whether we will collectively meet this challenge. We’re only at the beginning of this thing.”

“We’ve botched the early testing, and it’s not clear the public has responded seriously enough to the calls for social distancing. But things are changing quickly.”

