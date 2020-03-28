Trump ridiculed for finally taking quarantining seriously: ‘Oh look who decided to president today’

Following a brief stop to talk to reporters as he left the White House for Virginia to send off the USNS hospital ship Comfort that is headed off to New York City, the president tweeted out that he is giving serious consideration to implementing a quarantine on New York and a few surrounding states — just days after he was talking about relaxing CDC standards designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the president wrote: “I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

Commenters on Twitter were quick yo to point out that it appears that the president is finally starting to understand the seriousness of the health crisis that had s brought the country to an almost complete standstill.

And they let the president know it… just see below:

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

President Cuomo is better than you. — cassidygirl❄️🌊😡🤬 (@cassidygirl41) March 28, 2020

Oh look who decided to president today. — Jedi in Counseling (@JediCounselor) March 28, 2020

Wait, so we're not going down to zero? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) March 28, 2020

So in actuality, you are doing nothing. Got it. Just so you’re aware, this IS NOT a reality show. These are real lives at stake. You should have taken steps weeks ago, but your re-election campaign was your ONLY consideration. — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) March 28, 2020

Nobody is listening to you anymore the states are taking care of themselves so you can just be quiet. — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) March 28, 2020

Oh cool is this from 3 weeks ago? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 28, 2020

STAY TUNED FOR THE EXCITING CLIFFHANGER TO "THE CONTAGION" ! — Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) March 28, 2020

When this is over we must hold Trump and this administration accountable for their lackluster response, lies to this crisis. If I knew and could tell you what needed to be done in February sure as hell our intelligence agencies notified them. Was neglectful, borderline criminal — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 28, 2020

I don’t agree with a quarantine of developing “hot spots” like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or any other areas in the United States. First of all, what does quarantine even mean for Trump? Is that where everyone can’t even leave their homes without government permission? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 28, 2020

We rather listen to @NYGovCuomo — M4A (@HereImpeachment) March 28, 2020

