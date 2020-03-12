Trump says politicians need to shake handshaking habit
President Donald Trump and Ireland’s visiting prime minister, Leo Varadkhar, had a “strange” moment Thursday when it came to the traditional handshake.
“We looked at each other. We said ‘What are we going to do?'” Trump said to laughter in the Oval Office at the White House.
No one shakes hands more than politicians, but the age of coronavirus is forcing them to rethink.
“It’s a very strange feeling,” Trump said, describing the moment he greeted Varadkhar for the traditional annual visit of Ireland’s leader ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day.
Trump openly admits he is a germaphobe and never liked shaking hands anyway, but said “once you become a politician, shaking hands is very normal.”
He joked that on his recent visit to India he’d avoided exposure because of the country’s tradition of clasping hands as a greeting.
India and Japan, which has a tradition of bowing, are “ahead of the curve,” Trump said.
However, during the two-day trip to India Trump was frequently seen shaking hands and even hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Varadkhar said touchy feely politicians are just going to have to get used to it as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“It feels impersonal, it feels like you’re being rude, but we just can’t afford to think like that for the next few weeks,” he said.
Trump-loving pastor attacks ‘sissy’ churches that cancel events to protect people from coronavirus
A Trump-loving pastor this week launched an angry attack against churches in Italy that are canceling large gatherings to protect people from getting coronavirus.
LGBTQNation reports that televangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth recently uncorked a wild rant about any religious institutions that are working to stop the spread of the disease.
"Shame on every European full gospel church, bunch of sissies, that shut down during this thing!" he ranted.
Scientist explains how Trump ‘obliterated’ Obama’s pandemic response infrastructure out of spite
The coronavirus disease that was first diagnosed in China’s Hubei province has now spread to at least 47 countries and every continent except Antarctica. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. President Trump sought to play down the threat from coronavirus and announced Vice President Mike Pence would be his point person to coordinate government efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak. As Trump spoke, a new milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak was reported, in a possible example of community spread: A person was diagnosed with the virus in Northern California who had not traveled to any of the affected regions of the world, nor had known contact with anyone else who did. We speak with Laurie Garrett, former senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer. She is the author of several books, including “Ebola: Story of an Outbreak,” “The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance” and “Betrayal of Trust: The Collapse of Global Public Health.”
White evangelicals back Trump ahead of election: poll
Evangelical white Christians in the United States are largely satisfied with President Donald Trump, who has assiduously courted their vote ahead of the 2020 election, according to a poll released Thursday.
The Pew Research survey said 76 percent of evangelical white Christians said they agreed with Trump on many or all issues, while 81 percent said Trump "fights for what I believe in."
Trump has become a staunch opponent of abortion as he seeks to rally evangelicals behind his re-election bid, while he has also appointed two conservative judges to the Supreme Court.