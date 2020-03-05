Quantcast
Trump supporter Carter Page is ‘calling for reparations’ — to go to conservatives: ‘People do have to pay for this’

1 hour ago

Former Donald Trump campaign advisor Carter Page called for reparations on Fox News, but not the kind generally discussed.

There is a movement in America to provide reparations to the descendants of slaves, as their family wealth remains lower due to the theft of their labor.

But Carter Page suggested a different kind of reparations during an interview with Sean Hannity.

“Sean, it has just done so much damage to so many individuals. And yes, I have some initial legal action going right now, but I also am calling for reparations for all the other innocent Americans whose lives were put at risk, you know, like you were just talking about Mr. Schumer — all of these lies and these threatening statements have just caused so much damage for so many people,” Page said.

Conservatives have complained about Schumer’s comments that Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will be held to account if they rule against abortion rights.

“People do have to pay for this terrible assault on our democracy,” Page concluded.

Asian markets plunge as coronavirus epidemic wreaks havoc on international business

4 mins ago

March 5, 2020

Asian equities tumbled Friday as analysts warned the volatility that has characterised markets during the coronavirus crisis is likely to continue for some time.

While governments and central banks have unleashed or prepare to roll out stimulus measures, the rapid spread of the disease and rising death toll are putting a greater strain on economies and stoking concerns of a worldwide recession.

And with no end seemingly in sight -- almost 100,000 people in 85 countries have now been infected -- investors are fleeing out of risk assets such as stocks and into safe havens including the yen and gold.

Markets plunge as critics say Trump’s desperate efforts to calm the panic have backfired

12 mins ago

March 5, 2020

by Eoin Higgins

The stock market plunged 970 points Thursday, or 3.58%, as fears of the economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak—and President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the crisis—continued to roil the world’s financial markets after last week’s panic sent markets into freefall.

“It’s kind of like an earthquake—there’s the earthquake, which is last week, and then there’s the aftershocks, which is this week,” MUFG Union Bank chief financial economist Chris Rupkey told the New York Post.

2020 Election

Trump admits he’ll be ‘cutting’ Social Security — but here’s what he really revealed

32 mins ago

March 5, 2020

During a Fox News town hall Thursday night, President Donald Trump finally admitted what many have long feared — that he plans to push for serious cuts to entitlements, which includes Social Security and Medicare.

Of course, Trump has already admitted this in his budgets, even though he promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid. (Trump has entirely dropped any pretense about seeking to cut Medicaid, which provides health insurance to people with low incomes.) In a recent interview, Trump also suggested that he intended to slash entitlements, though his phrasing was unclear, and it wasn’t obvious he understood the question. Later, he tried to walk this back after an outcry.

