Trump thinks he’s still the star of a reality TV show as coronavirus death toll continues to mount: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

This Sunday, President Trump fired off a series of tweets where he bragged about the “ratings hit” of his coronavirus briefings —  a series of tweets that one columnist described as an example of “complete amorality” as doctors, nurses, and other public servants put their lives on the line battling the spiraling pandemic. Writing for The Week this Monday, Joel Mathis contends that as the country reels from being turned upside down, Trump is “looking into a mirror, asking it to assure him that he is the fairest of them all.”

“Does President Trump think he is still the star of a reality TV show?” he asks.

According to Mathis, Trump’s narcissism is only part of the problem. The other part is that he lacks any sense of history.

“The president’s ignorance about America’s past — and his disinclination to learn what he doesn’t know — is welldocumented,”Mathis writes. “The result is that he is constantly surprised by the routine challenges that come with the nation’s top job. Over the last few years, he has asserted that “nobody knew” how complicated health-care politics could be, or that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, or that flu is a deadly disease. He is wrong of course. Lots of people knew these things.”

Mathis writes that Trump’s lack of understanding when it comes to history doesn’t just prevent him from learning from the past. It also denies him the ability to recognize that history will judge him for how he deals with the situation at hand.  “His tweets bragging about his TV ratings in the midst of a pandemic only add to the pile of evidence that this president lives in the perpetual now, unwilling or unable to take a long- or medium-term view of the consequences of his actions.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Week.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump cultists are ‘catering to the political needs and demands of the leader’ as coronavirus spreads: op-ed

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Greg Sargent mentioned the fact that President Trump is now walking back his hope to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter, instead extending social distancing guidelines to April 30 --  a testament to the fact that Trump's "magical reality-bending powers" can only go so far.

According to Sargent, the development suggests we need a "deep reset in the language we’re using to describe the extraordinary dereliction of leadership we’re seeing from Trump, and from those officials around the country who have followed his lead."

WATCH: ABC’s Jonathan Karl demands Marco Rubio apologize for claim reporters are ‘gleeful’ about people dying of coronavirus

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) alleged that there are journalists who are gleeful to see the soaring numbers of coronavirus cases hitting the United States. While Rubio didn't name names, ABC White House reporter Jonathan Karl was incensed and demanded he name names.

https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1244279416819273729

During a Monday appearance on "The View," Karl called the claim "outrageous, wrong and hurtful."

"I called out Sen. Rubio and I'll do it again now to say who are you talking about, Senator?" Karl continued. "And more importantly to tell him, Sen. Rubio, apologize. That tweet hit just after my friends -- our friends at CBS News lost one of their colleagues, one of their co-workers died from coronavirus. A colleague at NBC died of coronavirus. We have at least two members of the White House Press Corps who are now suspected to have coronavirus. Who does Marco Rubio think is taking joy and glee at more people being sick? That's an outrageous statement. It's a hurtful statement."

‘Give me a break’: Disillusioned Trump voter infuriated by promise to restart economy by Easter

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

One disillusioned supporter said there's "no way" he's voting for President Donald Trump after watching his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politico caught up with Peter Molloy shopping in a nearly empty Sam's Club last week in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where the former Trump voter had ventured out wearing a medical mask to pick up a prescription and stock up on frozen food and candy bars.

“I check every box -- I’m in all the high-risk categories,” Molloy told the website. “I’m over 60, I’ve had pneumonia twice and it killed my lung capacity, I need oxygen every night before bed. I’ve got ARDS [Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome], which is part of the progression of this coronavirus, and I shattered my spleen in a skiing accident. So, yeah, I’m a bit compromised.”

