Trump throttles ‘third rate Grandstander’ Thomas Massie for threatening to hold up coronavirus bill

President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at one of his biggest congressional allies for delaying the passage of the coronavirus relief bill.

After Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) threatened to refuse to allow the bill to pass by unanimous consent, thus forcing several lawmakers to return to Washington, D.C. for a full vote on it, Trump referred to him as a “third rate Grandstander” in an angry Twitter rant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named Rep. Thomas Massie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress,” the president wrote. “He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive.”

Trump then went so far as to say Massie deserved to be kicked out of the GOP.