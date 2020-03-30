Trump to kneecap Obama-era fuel efficiency standards, hurtling nation ‘toward a more dangerous climate’
“Of all the bad things President Trump has done to the environment, this is the worst.”
As the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak crisis, the Trump administration intends to further threaten public health and advance its attacks on environmental regulations with a new rule neutering Obama-era vehicle mileage standards, according to multiple news reports Monday.
The administration is expected to announce the new rule Tuesday.
The Obama administration in 2012 ordered automakers to have a 5% annual increase in fuel efficiency for model years beginning in 2021‚ a standard that would bring the equivalent of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. The Trump administration will significantly weaken that standard and instead require a 1.5% annual increase, putting the 2025 at 40 mpg.
“Of all the bad things President Trump has done to the environment, this is the worst,” said Dan Becker, director of Safe Climate Campaign.
“Amid a spiraling health crisis and economic turmoil, Trump is recklessly driving us over a climate cliff,” Becker added.
As Bloomberg reported,
The final regulation’s release will conclude a years-long effort to dismantle the ambitious standards, which supporters have called the most effective policy ever enacted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change.
The expected regulatory change drew criticism from climate experts who said it spells bad news for consumers and the planet alike.
“This is an enormous license for car companies to lock in and profit from decades more pollution from SUVs,” meteorologist and journalist Eric Holthaus said on Twitter Monday. “This rule change alone is expected to result in a billion tons of needless CO2.”
Ken Kimmell, president of Union of Concerned Scientists, concurred.
“This new rule leaves the country worse off. In the near term, it’s a massive transfer of tens of billions of dollars from drivers to oil companies, as consumers will spend more on gasoline due to less efficient cars. It also cedes American leadership in vehicle manufacturing, putting the automakers at risk in a global market. In the long term, it’s even worse—a deliberate decision to steer us at high speed toward a more dangerous climate,” said Kimmell.
“To add insult to injury, the Trump administration has barely even attempted to justify this new rule, basing its decision on flimsy or outright false arguments,” he continued. “The stated rationale defies common sense, science, and the public interest. This new rule will face a difficult test in the federal courts, which should have no patience for this kind of shoddy reasoning.”
Breaking Banner
‘It’s retaliation’: Amazon worker says he was fired for organizing protest against unsafe working conditions
On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Amazon has fired a process manager who helped organize a walkout at the company's warehouse in Staten Island to protest the working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"About 50 workers walked out Monday, according to Chris Smalls, a worker at the warehouse who helped organize the action," wrote Nitasha Tiku and Jay Greene. "Amazon, which is trying to hire 100,000 workers to address the crush of coronavirus-related orders, disputed that figure as well as the complaints that it’s not doing enough to protest workers. Only 15 employees participated in the demonstration out of 5,000 who work at the warehouse, Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in an emailed statement."
Breaking Banner
Here’s where Trump might have gotten his bizarre claim that Seoul has 38 million people
During the White House briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was drawn into a discussion of South Korea, which reported its first coronavirus case at the same time as the United States but has been vastly more successful at controlling the spread of the disease.
In an attempt to make himself appear knowledgeable, Trump rattled off a statistic he "knows" about South Korea: that the capital city, Seoul, is home to 38 million people. Except...that's incorrect.
Trump asks a reporter what the population of Seoul, South Korea, is.
Breaking Banner
Trump threatens to unleash panic across America– but says ‘I don’t want to do that’
President Donald Trump threatened to unleash mass panic during a Monday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19.
Responding to a question from CNN's Jim Acosta, Trump argued he could "cause panic even better than you."
The president argued he could make Acosta look like a "minor league player" when it comes to inciting panic.
Trump did not offer an examples of Acosta being a major league player when it comes to inciting panic.
Jim Acosta triggers the President after using his own statements downplaying the virus against him pic.twitter.com/bBX3DzR0Fh