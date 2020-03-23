Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump unleashes late-night Twitter rant suggesting he’ll ‘cure’ coronavirus crisis sending America back to work

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump’s Tweet Creates Images of Dystopian Sci-Fi: ‘Is This How the Hunger Games Began?’

At ten minutes to midnight on Sunday President Donald Trump launched a disturbing all-caps Twitter rant that suggests his “plan” to cure the coronavirus crisis will be to send everyone back to work, thus likely killing millions.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump actually tweeted, proving he values profits over people and saying clearly that if people have to die so the economy can get better than so be it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Sunday marked day seven of the 15-day “stay at home” policy just one-third of the nation is under.

It’s not surprising, given his recent statements on the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, barely more than two weeks ago, on March 5, Trump lied about what medical experts were saying while he tried to minimize the lethality of COVID-19. The President falsely suggested to Americans it is not dangerous to report to work as normal if they have the deadly coronavirus – and even went so far as to say going back to work will make people get better.

“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work,” Trump lied.

Thousands of people did not recover from the deadly coronavirus by “going to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But it looks like the President is poised to consider implementing that as policy, instituting what Britain tried – until a study showed “that as many as 250,000 people could die as a result.”

Here’s how some are responding:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump feels he can ignore Dr. Fauci after hearing Jared Kushner’s ‘conspiracy theories’ about coronavirus: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci has reportedly grown strained, and a new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman claims that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been driving a wedge between the president and his own director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Two sources close to the White House tell Sherman that Trump increasingly feels that "he can ignore Fauci’s opinion" because Kushner has been telling him about experimental coronavirus treatments he's been hearing about from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Epidemiologist predicts recurring COVID-19 lockdowns for months — here’s why

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

In an interview with Business Insider, an epidemiologist attached to Hong Kong University warned that sporadic governmental lockdowns may become a fact of life for months to come until researchers come up with a bullet-proof COVID-19 vaccine.

As multiple states in the United States go into lockdown status by order of their respective governors in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Ben Cowling explained that more lockdowns should be expected if and when future virus outbreaks flare up.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top Trump official told America that coronavirus would be good for the economy — weeks before all hell broke loose

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary predicted the coronavirus would boost the U.S. economy -- even after an administration briefing prompted some lawmakers to dump some of their stock holdings.

Wilbur Ross, who heads the Commerce Department, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Jan. 30 that the viral outbreak would bring jobs back to North America from China, where the outbreak was first detected.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image