Trump waives school standardized test requirements amid coronavirus outbreak
School kids across America got a break from test taking when President Donald Trump announced the Department of Education would waive annual standardized test requirements.“We’re not going to be enforcing that,” Trump said Friday. “I think a lot of the students are probably going to be very happy,” but acknowledged that some of them would not.Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made the formal announcement in a news release Friday.“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn,” she said. “Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations. Neither …
More hurricanes possible this season with a weaker El Niño: experts
ORLANDO, Fla. — While still more than 10 weeks away, hurricane season 2020 is already showing signs of being a year flooded by storms.El Niño, the large series of climate changes seen in the Pacific Ocean, has a profound effect on deterring and enabling a prolific Atlantic hurricane season.Think Punxsutawney Phil, but with actual power and influence.So far, westerly winds from El Niño have been weak, according to the Climate Prediction Center, and that spells troubling signs for the upcoming hurricane season, said Jayme King, FOX 35 meteorologist.“Early indications show El Niño may not be of a... (more…)
Why a video game is keeping me sane during coronavirus social distancing
After I washed my hands, unpacked all the groceries, put the (needed, not hoarded) toilet paperin the bathroom cabinet, and washed my hands again, I checked back in with my bosses on my work laptop. I did one last assignment and that was it for the day.After work, I moved on to the video game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a tough mix of combat and exploration set in late-1500s Japan. A character you meet early on suffers from the mythical disease Dragonrot- giving him deep, dry coughsas he speaks to you.Anxiety led me to shut that off pretty quickly.In the time of coronavirus closures, I am one ... (more…)