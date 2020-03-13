Quantcast
Trump wrongly said health insurers will pay for all coronavirus treatment

Published

2 hours ago

on

As coronavirus cases multiply in the United States, one concern Americans have is what they can expect to pay if they seek treatment.Speaking from the White House, President Donald Trump suggested that people with health insurance shouldn’t have to worry about that.“Earlier this week, I met with the leaders of the health insurance industry who have agreed to waive all copayments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and to prevent surprise medical billing,” Trump said March 11.We found that’s an exaggeration, at best.We contacted spokespeople for the White …

Breaking Banner

‘Close our eyes and pray isn’t a strategy’: Harvard physician blames Trump for sports and school cancellations

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

A public health expert laid blame for the cancelations of schools, sports and other public events squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump.

Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and professor of international health at Harvard Medical School, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that these "extraordinary" measures were necessary now because the Trump administration had failed to respond adequately at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Things really are a mess, and the problem is, we have 1,500 cases, 1,600 cases -- that's who we have identified," Jha said. "My best guess -- and this is a guess because I don't know, we're not doing testing -- but my best guess is maybe 10,000 or more Americans are infected. We can't identify who they are, we can't take care of them and we can't, you know, use a testing-based strategy to get ahead of this virus."

Breaking Banner

Trump responsible for the ‘original sin’ leading to the pandemic terrorizing the country: National security expert

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

During an appearance on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem said the country would not be in the position it is in -- people dying, schools shutting down, sporting events being canceled, people afraid to leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic -- had Donald Trump allowed health officials to do their jobs.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former analyst to the Homeland Security Advisory Council, noted being faced with her own children having to stay away from school before pointing the finger at the president for delaying testing.

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops hammer on Trump for treating coronavirus as economic emergency — and not a health crisis

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for treating the coronavirus outbreak as a financial emergency, rather than a public health crisis.

The "Morning Joe" repeatedly blasted the administration for its refusal to deliver necessary testing for the virus, and he said that essential failure had spooked the markets and alarmed the public.

"What concerns me is that everybody is talking about -- and I watched CNBC yesterday -- and there are a lot of people on there talking about, oh, we need the federal government to provide this stimulus plan, we need the federal government to provide this plan to workers," Scarborough said. "I mean, yes, we need to figure out how to provide economic relief. Again, you're just putting a bandage on a bigger problem that is going to continue to fester until you take care of the underlying problem."

