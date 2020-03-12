Quantcast
Trump’s ‘authoritarian blindness’ prevents him from understanding coronavirus emergency: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump authoritarian tendencies blinds him to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authoritarian governments paradoxically tend to be unaware of what’s happening despite their all-encompassing surveillance, because people are afraid the truth — and that same blindness is hampering the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak, according to The Bulwark’s Robert Tracinski.

“This phenomenon was a factor in the Chinese government’s initial response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Tracinski writes. “Because an authoritarian system is designed to suppress information, rather than absorb it, the doctors on the front lines who initially warned about the disease were ignored and sometimes punished.”

Trump blinds his own administration by dismissing unflattering information as “fake news” or partisan attacks from the “deep state,” which gives his supporters permission to ignore anything that doesn’t prop up the president.

“The practical effect of these two concepts is that they create a voluntarily accepted, self-induced authoritarian blindness, in which the administration and its circle of sycophants will accept no information from outside their bubble,” Tracinski writes.

Trump has been treating the COVID-19 outbreak as more of an economic and political crisis than a public health emergency, Tracinski writes, and he has so far demonstrated no ability to understand or even engage the truth.

“Regardless of the outcome of this outbreak, we have already seen the basic weakness of Trump’s administration: its slowness and reluctance to respond to any information outside its bubble,” Tracinski writes. “If it’s not this crisis, it will be some other crisis: the economy, our disastrous capitulation to the Taliban, or just some ordinary back-and-forth during the campaign.”

“Trump won’t know he’s losing independent voters until they are already lost,” Tracinski adds, “because the only people he listens to are those who tell him he’s doing great and that all the voters think he’s a very stable genius.”


Major League Baseball to shut down for now over coronavirus: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Major League Baseball will suspend spring training and likely delay the start of the 2020 season du to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners spoke Thursday by conference call and are expected to announce the suspension of all operations and most likely postpone the start of the regular season, reported ESPN.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen.

GOP’s Rick Scott to self-quarantine after contact with same Brazilian official who was in contact with Trump and Pence

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) announced that he would self-quarantine after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who is suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

Scott, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump all came in contact with Brazil’s communications minister Fabio Wajngarten, who visited Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. He is now under quarantine as is Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

"My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro's delegation tested positive for Coronavirus," Scott's office said in a statement Thursday. "On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not I believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference."

The GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln — it’s become a launching pad for bigots

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The GOP has an image problem. For some reason, bigots and other undesirables seem to think they can run for office as Republicans and win.Sometimes the candidates are right. More often, they’re wrong. But that’s not the issue. What’s concerning is that there’s something about the Republican Party that makes loathsome candidates think they are welcome there.It is unlikely that many Americans are paying attention to the congressional race in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. But everyone should.Arthur Jones is on the Republican ballot again. The Nazi sympathizer and Holocaust denier is makin... (more…)

