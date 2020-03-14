Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s campaign — and psyche — are threatened as coronavirus takes away his rallies: report

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the many consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is that large gatherings of people are starting to be canceled around the country.

Sooner or later, wrote Michael Kruse for Politico, this could also extend to President Donald Trump’s rallies. And that could end up being a disaster for the Trump campaign. Many people close to the president agree that the rallies are an essential component of Trump’s political success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s campaign spokesman called the rallies, “An integral, main part of the campaign, and the campaign’s COO suggested they were the “driving force.” Former Trump aide Michael Caputo said that “Rallies are important to the Trump campaign, and I’d worry about losing them because it would tilt a bit to Biden’s advantage.”

But it could do more than throw off Trump’s re-election campaign — it could throw off Trump himself.

“They are his lifeline,” said Yale psychiatrist Bandy Lee. “He’s very good at this, because his life depends on it, not just the life of his presidency but the life of his psyche.”

“In the estimation of Lee and other experts of her ilk, as well as the many people who have known him and worked with him for years, the way Trump is ties back to the way he was raised,” wrote Kruse. “The ‘complete emptiness inside,’ the ‘bottomless void’ that ‘can never be filled,’ the ‘psychological defects’ and ‘pathologically narcissistic traits’ — all of this, says Lee, is a result of the core particulars of Trump’s upbringing: his distant and demanding father, the disruptive near-death experience of his mother when he was just a toddler, his banishment to military school when he was barely a teenager.”

“‘The lack of love translates into desiring accolades,’ Lee explained. ‘And the rallies are really the most critical crutches that he’s had. He needs his followers more than his followers need him.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

We need to quarantine confused, ignorant and afraid Donald Trump

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Thousands of people are going to die, he knows he will be blamed and he can already see his campaign circling the toilet. Those realizations were all over Donald Trump's face on Wednesday night as he addressed the nation from the Oval Office. His speech was monotonal, his face so frozen with failure and fear that he looked like the product of taxidermy. He knows he is staring into the maw of a beast he can't control. It's going to be impossible to tweet away all the deaths that are coming, and he is terrified.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump can’t settle on which lie to tell to cover up his coronavirus debacle: columnist

Published

49 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

On Saturday, writing for The Daily Beast, columnist Molly Jong-Fast noted one of the key reasons why President Donald Trump's administration is failing to spin the coronavirus disaster in his favor.

"For the first time ever, though, Team Trump is very confused about which lie to tell," wrote Jong-Fast. "Historically, the Trump administration and Fox News have been meticulous messengers, able to turn almost everything into a way to 'own the libs.' But COVID-19 is providing Trump very few opportunities for lib ownership."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘An international embarrassment’: Trump leveled by infectious disease expert for coronavirus response disaster

Published

60 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

During a panel discussion on MSNBC on Saturday morning, an expert in infectious diseases hammered Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force for continuing to stumble about as the pandemic spreads across the country,

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Dr. Irwin Redlener from the National Center for Disaster Preparedness compared the poor U.S. response to the epidemic to countries across the world that leaped into action when they realized what they were dealing with.

"Here's the deal," he began. "We don't know for sure that the virus is going to be less prevalent when the warmer weather happens -- we don't know that. You know, the speculation, this is true for some virus, this is a new virus, it is a novel virus. We don't understand the behavior."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image