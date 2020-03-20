’50-state Hurricane Katrina’: Joe Scarborough buries Trump for screwing up even worse than George W. Bush

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Friday sent out a series of frantic tweets begging President Donald Trump to step up his game on the coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, Scarborough singled out the continued shortages of coronavirus test kits and other medical supplies as a massive scandal that has left the United States far behind other nations in combating the disease.

“The Federal Government’s continued failed and lax response re: tests and medical supplies will turn this crisis into a 50-state Hurricane Katrina,” Scarborough wrote.

Scarborough then knocked Trump for trying to place the burden on individual states to scrounge up medical supplies.

“The President, the White House, and the Federal Government MUST lean into this crisis on testing, medical supplies, and ventilators,” he wrote. “This is not a construction project. You cannot subcontract a global pandemic to mayors and governors.”

He then linked to an article in The Atlantic outlining how to effectively combat the pandemic.

“The White House must read this,” he wrote. “The US must rapidly build up medical infrastructure for the coming storm this fall. We should buy time now, ramp up testing for all citizens and strengthen our medical systems. If we don’t, the Fall will be disastrous.”

Read all the tweets below.

