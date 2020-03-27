Quantcast
Trump’s incompetence and our health care system’s greed have created a lethal coronavirus cocktail: economist

Published

1 min ago

on

The United States this week blew past Italy and China to become the country with the world’s largest number of reported COVID-19 infections — and economist Jeffrey Sachs believes that’s because the U.S. is uniquely vulnerable to this kind of pandemic.

Writing at CNN, the Columbia professor argues that the first vulnerability has been President Donald Trump’s total mismanagement of the crisis.

“Since Trump came into office, he has systematically taken apart our protective public health system,” he writes. “The pandemic unit at the National Security Council was dismantled in 2018 under his watch. Trump slashed the CDC’s epidemic control teams in 39 countries, including China. And when the epidemic hit, Trump ignored it, downplayed it, and made repeated false claims.”

But Trump alone isn’t responsible, argues Sachs, as America’s profit-driven health care system has similarly harmed our country’s ability to respond to a national health emergency.

“Our for-profit health care system rakes in money on disease, not on health,” he writes. “Instead, we have a system that works for the rich, instead of a public health system for all Americans that readily anticipates and controls new pathogens through testing, contact tracing, and quarantine.”

Read the whole editorial here.


