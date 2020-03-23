Quantcast
Trump’s own former FDA chief shoots down his plan to re-open the economy during coronavirus crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was criticized by a top former official in his administration over his plans to re-open the economy.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laid out his arguments in a Twitter thread.

“There’s a strong and understandable desire to return to better times and a functioning economy. But it should not be lost on anyone that there’s no such thing as a functioning economy and society so long as COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrolled in our biggest cities,” Gottlieb wrote.

“So long as COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled, older people will die in historic numbers, middle aged folks doomed to prolonged ICU stays to fight for their lives, hospitals will be overwhelmed, and most Americans terrified to leave homes, eat out, take the subway, or go to the park,” he continued.

“The only way to return to a stable economy and restore our liberty, is to end epidemic spread of COVID-19. We need a massive effort to offset the hardship of these efforts, and the public health costs they impose, as there are more than economic costs to the measures we’re taking,” he argued. “But there’s no functioning healthcare with hospitals overwhelmed, no return to work with people terrified of a virus raging uncontrolled.”

“There are two ways to end this. Let a vast swath of people catch COVID which is unthinkable, or break the epidemic,” he said. “We must choose the latter.”

“This pathogen brought China to a standstill, with perhaps greater lethality than Spanish Flu. Many middle-aged people are suffering long stays in ICU and survive only after weeks of critical care. Make no mistake about it, this pathogen spares nobody, except thankfully the young,” he noted.

“There’s no easy return. We must accept a sober truth. This pathogen has altered history and changed our world. But it caught us at a time when we have the public health tools, technology, and know how to defeat it quickly and vanquish it for good. We must stay on the battlefield,” Gottlieb concluded.

