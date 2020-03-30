Trump’s own task force is worried there’s not enough masks to meet CDC guidelines: CNN’s Acosta

On CNN Monday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta noted that President Donald Trump’s own coronavirus task force is worried that the CDC’s upcoming guidelines for all Americans to wear masks — raised at his latest press conference — cannot be achieved with the current shortage of equipment.

“I will tell you one thing I thought was interesting about protective equipment when he was asked about the possibility of Americans wearing masks, that the government might urge Americans to wear masks,” Acosta told anchor Anderson Cooper. “I did talk to a source close to the task force this evening who said, that is something that is going to be under serious discussion inside the task force.”

“The big concern, Anderson, is whether or not there is the supply there for all Americans to be able to wear a mask or large portions of Americans to wear a mask,” said Acosta. “At this point, they obviously don’t have that. One big concern, according to the source close to the task forc,e is obviously they don’t want to create a shortage for those doctors and nurses who, as we know, are in dire need of that personal protective equipment, Anderson.”

