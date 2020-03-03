Quantcast
Trump’s Pentagon chief ordered military to not contradict president’s ‘messaging’ during coronavirus response

12 mins ago

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered American military commanders around the world to get explicit clearance before taking any action related to coronavirus so as not to contradict President Donald Trump’s “messaging” about the disease, the New York Times reports.

According to the Times, Esper told Gen. Robert B. Abrams last week that “he wanted advance notice before General Abrams or any other commander made decisions related to protecting their troops” from coronavirus.

The concerns about coronavirus are particularly acute for Abrams, who oversees American forces stationed in South Korea.

Sources tell the Times that Abrams informed Esper that “he would try to give Mr. Esper advance warning,” but warned that “he might have to make urgent health decisions before receiving final approval from Washington.”

The goal of the initiative, according to the Times, is to avoid taking actions that might “run afoul of President Trump’s messaging” on coronavirus, as the president has repeatedly tried to downplay concerns about the dangers that the virus poses for both American citizens and the American economy.


Trump-loving actor Rob Schneider pushes bogus vitamin C cure for coronavirus

4 mins ago

March 3, 2020

Actor and notorious anti-vaxxer Rob Schneider is pushing misinformation about coronavirus treatments.

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member is perhaps better known in recent years for his attacks on the Centers for Disease Control and for pushing bogus claims that vaccines cause autism, and he's at it again now during as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to turn into a pandemic.

Vitamin C... take it! Fear Propaganda... don’t take it! pic.twitter.com/DfcKgBgZoP

— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) March 3, 2020

Former Arizona congressman opens up on why he bolted from Trump’s GOP

16 mins ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, The Arizona Republic profiled former Rep. Jim Kolbe (R-AZ), who in 2018 quietly left the Republican Party in rejection of President Donald Trump.

"People are making a bigger deal about [the voter registration change] than I have," said Kolbe. "I've always been fairly independent in my thinking. It doesn't change my values."

Kolbe, who served in the House from 1985 to 2007 and sits on international advocacy groups for American values like the International Republican Institute and the Bretton Woods Committee, said that he began openly denouncing Trump in March 2016, and did not stop after he took over the party. To him, he said, Trump's presidency is eroding American leadership worldwide.

