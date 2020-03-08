Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s was warned of a pandemic ‘that could lead to massive rates of death’ by the intel director he fired

Published

3 mins ago

on

The United States was warned last year that a pandemic could lead to serious problems if President Donald Trump and his administration didn’t take public health readiness more seriously.

Stanford lecturer Brett McGurk cited a document from the office the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ 2019 “Worldwide Threat Assessment,” which specifically warns of a disease like the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the section Human Security, Coates explained: “the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, train international resources, and increase calls on the United States for support.”

It has become clear that neither Trump nor his administration took the warning seriously.

Trump got rid of Coats last year after reports surfaced that Trump had been “eager” to fire him.

See the excerpt below via Mr. McGurk.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s was warned of a pandemic ‘that could lead to massive rates of death’ by the intel director he fired

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

The United States was warned last year that a pandemic could lead to serious problems if President Donald Trump and his administration didn't take public health readiness more seriously.

Stanford lecturer Brett McGurk cited a document from the office the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats' 2019 "Worldwide Threat Assessment," which specifically warns of a disease like the coronavirus.

In the section Human Security, Coates explained: "the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, train international resources, and increase calls on the United States for support."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Intel agencies brace for possible resignations if Trump’s new DNI head buries their work: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

According to a report in Politico, the U.S. intelligence community is eyeing Donald Trump new appointee to head up the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with suspicion over concerns he may bury their work if he feels it will displease the president.

The report notes that Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) was proposed for the DNI job previously but withdrawn over his lack of experience in intelligence, but that didn't stop the president nominating him again.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bernie Sanders fans lash out at ‘backstabber’ Ocasio-Cortez for praising Elizabeth Warren’s SNL skit

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Alleged supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign expressed hostility toward Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) because she praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

After NBC's Saturday Night Live tweeted a surprise video of Warren and cast member Kate McKinnon, Ocasio-Cortez called the short clip "legendary" in a reply on Twitter.

ok this is legendary

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image