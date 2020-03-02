Tulsi Gabbard soldiers on in Democratic primary as big names drop out
DETROIT — As big-name Democrats drop out of the presidential race, low-profile U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard soldiers on in a field of five and plans to campaign Tuesday in Detroit.Gabbard has remained out of the limelight since last appearing on the Democratic presidential debate stage Nov. 20 in Atlanta. She has raised $13.7 million to date, while candidates who have generated and spent tens of millions of dollars more in donations — billionaire Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and seven others — have dropped out.The Detroit event on Super Tuesday follows the Hawaii congre…
2020 Election
Trump touts record, jabs Democrats at Charlotte rally on eve of Super Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the eve of Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Charlotte on Monday night, touting his record on trade, terrorism and immigration while ridiculing Democratic candidates.“We like to go the night before one of their primaries,” he told almost 10,000 people at Bojangles’ Coliseum. “We like to do a little trolling.”North Carolina is one of 14 states that vote Tuesday, a key day in the Democratic contest.Trump’s appearance came as his administration faces criticism for its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which Monday claimed four more American... (more…)
2020 Election
A disturbing trend in the South Carolina primary voting systems raises a red flag for our elections
When election officials in Richland County, South Carolina, where the state capital of Columbia is located, opened 152 polling places for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on February 29, they held their breath.
Richland County, a blue epicenter in a red state, has had a rough time with elections. Like other counties during this past decade, uncounted votes went unnoticed until gaps in oversight were corrected. But on primary day, elections officials—from those managing countywide logistics to volunteers working polls in schools, libraries, churches and firehouses—were hoping for a smooth start as a new generation of voting machines was debuting across their county and state.
2020 Election
An expert details how a ‘right wing propaganda feedback loop’ warps US politics — and how to fix it
How has the proliferation of online forms of media affected the spread of political disinformation in American politics? Not as much as you might think, according to Yochai Benkler, a Harvard professor of and co-author of Network Propaganda: Manipulation, Disinformation, and Radicalization in American Politics.
While right-wing propaganda and disinformation is a major problem, Benkler argued in a new interview with Columbia Journalism Review’s Matthew Ingraham, it’s nothing new. And though online vectors feed into the propagation of bogus information, the main way this propaganda spreads is via conservative TV news and radio.