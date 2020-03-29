Twitter hammers ‘subliterate imbecile’ Marco Rubio who says virus outbreak gives journalists ‘glee & delight’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was called out over the weekend after he claimed that reporters are expressing “glee & delight” at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Rubio made the remark in a tweet on Sunday.

“Some in our media can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China,” he wrote. “Beyond being grotesque, its (sic) bad journalism.”

Some in our media can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China Beyond being grotesque,its bad journalism We have NO IDEA how many cases China really has but without any doubt its significantly more than why they admit to — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 29, 2020

Twitter users responded by lashing out at Rubio.

Read some of the responses below.

Delight? You see, you qre making this health crisis a political issue. — Instagram @IvánKasanzew (@elcondek) March 29, 2020

We have no idea how many cases we have either as many of our dead are not even being tested. Stop being partisan and help people. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 29, 2020

We have no idea either, asshole. And there is no glee in it. It’s to protect Americans from going out because you don’t take it seriously as it shows in Florida. Fuck all the way off. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 29, 2020

I’m more concerned that you — on a consistent basis — post grammatically incorrect Tweets with misspellings and typos. You’re a U.S. Senator. I know it’s just the State of Florida, but even they deserve more. — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) March 29, 2020

Journalists are concentrated in cities that are being ravaged by a plague that could have been better contained with a competent president. They’re lonely and scared and reporting while homeschooling their kids. No one feels glee or delight. Some of us feel white hot rage. — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) March 29, 2020

You need to stop. This is borderline Soviet crap. You know absolutely NOTHING about journalism. For you to say this shows either you want to destroy one of the foundational institutions of our democracy, or you’re simply a know-nothing fool. Both could be true. — Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) March 29, 2020

Fuck you. — Dodes (@racheld) March 29, 2020

God, you are such a disgrace. — Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) March 29, 2020

You’re a subliterate buffoon. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) March 29, 2020

no one is delighted that our numbers are skyrocketing. we’re trapped in our fucking homes. frontline workers are at enormous risk. the numbers are simply proof of your president’s malfeasance. sorry that’s difficult for you to process. go eat some carbs like the rest of us. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) March 29, 2020

Truly never feel more shame and embarrassment from being a Floridian than the moments I am reminded Marco Rubio is senator https://t.co/YFY4E3kqXw — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) March 29, 2020

Glee and delight? Every journalist I know is terrified about being laid off right now. People are dying. You had the chance to remove Trump from office in January and looked the other way even though you know he’s corrupt and incompetent. Now look where we are. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 29, 2020

You are an imbecile. Nobody is taking glee in it except you and the rest of the garbage. — Jïmm¥†ðtheO (@JimmytotheO) March 29, 2020

Stop it. You are lowering yourself to the abyss in which @RealDonaldTrump rots. Stop it now. This is embarrassing. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) March 29, 2020

This is self-serving presumption. There is no glee, @marcorubio. Just a duty to inform. For the readers, there is anger over politicians who continue to deflect. That is grotesque; that is bad leadership. Our country needs better than this. https://t.co/kYqrj5mEkZ — Waiting on the World to Change (@John_P_Carvalho) March 29, 2020

You’re so awful on so many levels. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 29, 2020

You’re mad at the media for reporting the number of cases in the US compared to other countries?? That is the media’s job! Screw you. You’re abhorrent human refuse. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) March 29, 2020

your president is killing us — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 29, 2020

First of all, no one is gleeful or delighted. Second of all, maybe you should be working instead of tweeting childish shit about the press. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 29, 2020

Instead of tweeting this why don’t you go save lives in your own state. — Wilson Dizard (@willdizard) March 29, 2020

Even amid such a horrible crisis in the US and in Florida, Rubio still chose to smear China over caring about the people who he is supposed to represent. Politicians like this is a public health hazard too. — Chen Weihua (@chenweihua) March 29, 2020

Literally no journalist is doing this. Florida needs actions not words. Florida needs masks and respirators. Florida needs ventilators. Florida needs shelter in place for 3-4 weeks to survive this. Many 1000s will die without immediate action — (@eliowa) March 29, 2020

An absolutely vile, groundless claim by Marco Rubio, who would rather assault journalists doing their jobs under increasingly difficult circumstances than demand the governor of his state keep residents safe. pic.twitter.com/JguLjqfPtQ — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) March 29, 2020

Oh SHUT UP. No one is here for you pointing fingers at the media as a ridiculous and petty distraction while thousands of Americans die due to the failure of the federal government. Read the fucking room, Marco. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) March 29, 2020

The fact that it’s even a debate is due exclusively to the failures of the President and the Republican party to take COVID-19 seriously and to stop spreading misinformation. You, @marcorubio, and your Republican colleagues, are to blame for the loss of American lives. https://t.co/EcuxapsUWL — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) March 29, 2020

What glee? What delight? You’re full of shit. I called asking you to put a moratorium on credit reporting. You didn’t answer, & your voicemail is full. You haven’t met with your constituents in literally years. But you have time to fabricate claims against “some in our media.” — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 29, 2020

I hope your whataboutism keeps you warm at the funeral of one of your relatives, elie — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) March 29, 2020

Seriously, go fuck yourself @marcorubio Journalists are out there putting themselves in harms way to bring news to the American people Journalists have lost loved ones and former colleagues Journalists have lost their jobs due to this crisis You spineless asshole https://t.co/bCsRFEc3yU — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 29, 2020

Hey, asshole. For someone who I believe said we should not make this political, you sure often try to make it political. USA is number one in cases because your guy Trump didn’t do anything for 2 months and still isn’t. Trump is the worst President at the worst time. — Ron Waxman ️‍ (@RonWaxman) March 29, 2020

What’s actually happening Marco is that you’re reframing your own embarrassment and shame over how your president has handled this disaster and projecting that back onto the media because you don’t know how to feel feelings — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 29, 2020

I hope the family of every journalist attacked because of Rubio’s lie sues the hell out of him. He is unbelievably reckless, and nothing is more disgusting that he feigns “Christian” values when his soul is so dark, twisted and his spine is so rubbery. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 29, 2020