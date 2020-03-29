Quantcast
Twitter hammers ‘subliterate imbecile’ Marco Rubio who says virus outbreak gives journalists ‘glee & delight’

Published

14 mins ago

on

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was called out over the weekend after he claimed that reporters are expressing “glee & delight” at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Rubio made the remark in a tweet on Sunday.

“Some in our media can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China,” he wrote. “Beyond being grotesque, its (sic) bad journalism.”

