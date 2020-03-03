Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears
Twitter staff across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus epidemic.
The outbreak has spread across the world since emerging in central China late last year, killing more than 3,100 people, infecting over 90,000, and prompting a wave of travel restrictions.
The social media platform’s decision to ask its staff to avoid the office follows similar requests by governments in virus hotspots.
“We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able,” Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a Monday blog post.
“Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us — and the world around us.”
Working from home will be mandatory for employees at the company’s South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices, Christie said.
South Korea has recorded nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections — the largest number outside mainland China — along with 28 deaths. More than half of the cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious group often described as a cult.
Japan’s government has urged the closure of schools nationwide and employers to give their staff permission to work remotely.
Most civil servants in Hong Kong returned to work on Monday after they were asked to work from home for a month. The financial hub has recorded 100 cases of the infection.
Twitter had already announced the suspension of “non-critical” business travel and events last week.
New Zealand cops probe threat to terror attack mosque
New Zealand police said Tuesday they were investigating a threat made this week against one of the Christchurch mosques where 51 Muslim worshippers were killed in a mass shooting a year ago.
Amid plans to mark the one-year anniversary of the March 15 massacre, police said the threat to Christchurch's Al Noor mosque was posted this week on encrypted messaging app Telegram.
Reports said the message showed a man in a balaclava sitting in a car outside the mosque accompanied by threatening text and a gun emoji.
"We have strong leads that we're following up and I'm confident that we will establish who this person is," Canterbury police commander superintendent John Price told Radio New Zealand, adding, "We're very close".
Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory on Tuesday in Israel's general election, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government.
Monday's election, Israel's third in less than a year, was called after inconclusive votes in April and September left the Jewish state in a political deadlock.
The central election committee said Tuesday morning they had completed counting all the votes, but the checks they were conducting meant the results would only be published in the late afternoon.
But exit polls by three networks gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party between 36 and 37 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament.
How the coronavirus crisis is exposing the weakness and depravity of the Trump team
Though it's hardly ever talked about anymore, one of the most disastrous and revealing moments of Donald Trump's presidency came when Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, leading to the deaths of thousands on the island. As Politico expertly documented, the Trump administration clearly favored Texas over Puerto Rico as it responded to the significantly less severe and deadly Hurricane Harvey only weeks before. The differential treatment was indicative of Trump's racism and his crass political calculus — Texas is a red state, whereas Puerto Rico can't vote in presidential elections at all — and his repeated refusal to accept the reality of the destruction and death on the American territory revealed his preference for convenient falsehoods over uncomfortable truths.