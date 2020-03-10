UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus: ‘It’s been pretty rubbish’

Yet another government has a senior official who has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries says she has been diagnosed with coronavirus,” the BBC reports. “Ms Dorries, the first MP to test positive, said she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out and had been self-isolating at home.”

There are 382 cases in the UK and six people have died.

She replied to the news on Twitter:

Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone. — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2020

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock also responded to the news on Twitter:

2/2: I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 10, 2020