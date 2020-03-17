UK plans to bring in retired or under-qualified medical staff to help tackle growing coronavirus outbreak

In an effort to tackle the growing coronavirus health crisis in the U.K., retired or under-qualified nurses and other medical staff are being called in to help shoulder the burden of the pandemic thanks to emergency legislation.

According to a report from The Guardian, the new laws are expected to be introduced to the Commons on Thursday and will give lawmakers the power to “ban gatherings or events and temporarily close schools and colleges in the effort to curb the spread the virus.”

The Guardian reports that the laws will be time-limited to two years and will not be implemented immediately.

