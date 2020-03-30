US retailer Macy’s to furlough most staff
Iconic American department store chain Macy’s on Monday announced it would furlough most of its employees after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close outlets.
“While the digital business remains open, we have lost the majority of our sales due to the store closures,” the company said in a statement.
“We will be moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations. This means the majority of our colleagues will go on furlough beginning this week.”
Shallower cuts will be made in the retailer’s online operations, the statement said, and the company will keep paying for furloughed employees’ healthcare “at least through May,” with the intention of hiring them back.
Macy’s was already struggling with the decline of American shopping malls as consumers increasingly shift to spending at online e-commerce behemoths like Amazon.
In February, it announced it would close 125 stores and lay off 2,000 people over the next three years, as part of a strategy to save $1.5 billion.
The virus had caused Macy’s to order its stores closed earlier this month, and in the statement it said it will keep all of its locations shut until “we have clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen” including its Bloomingdales and Bluemercury brands.
“There will be fewer furloughs in our digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so we can continue to serve our customers online,” Macy’s said.
The layoffs will only add to the United States’s soaring unemployment rate, as the coronavirus outbreak caused initial jobless benefit claims to hit 3.3 million last week while lawmakers have launched a massive $2.2 trillion spending bill to blunt the economic hit.
Here’s why conservatives really oppose federal aid for the ‘undeserving’
There is a singular and profound question that tugs at the sleeve of even the most sober analyst pondering the federal response to coronavirus. To wit, what the hell is it with these people? Although he's since backed off the proposal Michael Gerson couldn't figure out why Trump would decide to re-open the nation on Easter:
To be sacrilegious requires some recognition of what is actually sacred — a type of knowledge Trump has never displayed. To him, choosing Easter must have been like selecting Independence Day or Arbor Day or Groundhog Day — a useful date on which to hang a ploy.
Red Bull official wanted drivers to deliberately catch coronavirus
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has admitted that he wanted the team's Formula One drivers to deliberately contract coronavirus before the potential start of the new season.
The 76-year-old said his idea was to bring the team's senior drivers, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, together with the junior drivers in a training camp.
"The idea was that we could organize a camp where we could mentally and physically fill this dead time," Marko told Austrian television channel ORF.
"Then of course it would've been ideal for the infection to come.
"They are all young, strong men in good health. Then you would be prepared for whenever you start, and you would be ready for a very tough world championship."
Underground ‘rogue party’ in San Francisco ignites a local freak out — despite being canceled
Last week surfaced a report about an "underground" party at the 251 Cocktail Club in San Francisco, which would happen during the coronavirus outbreak and amid the city-wide shutdown. The problem, however, is that the party was canceled when people were losing their minds about the event.
According to a report by 48 Hills, "the whole imbroglio was a combination of overzealousness, technical snafus, and COVID-19. Both the venue and the promoter had actually canceled the Lehar show on March 14, just after the state announced that all nightclubs were to be shut down indefinitely. However, due to the way that events are announced and tickets sold online—mostly via Facebook and Eventbrite—the word was slow to get out, and the party appeared to still be happening."