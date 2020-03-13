US Soccer president resigns amid gender equity dispute
US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned on Thursday as the federation was slammed by superstar Megan Rapinoe for “blatant sexism” in its latest response to a gender discrimination lawsuit by the US women’s team.
Rapinoe wasn’t the only critic of the federation after comments made in court papers this week in which US Soccer said playing on the men’s national team “requires a higher level of skill based on strength and speed” than does playing on the women’s team.
The documents argued that the men bear more responsibility than the women when representing their country.
The documents were filed on Monday in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the US women against the federation in March of 2019.
They are seeking $66 million in back pay under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act with the case set to go to trial on May 5.
Federation vice president Cindy Parlow Cone will take over as president in accordance with the federation bylaws, Cordeiro said.
Cone was among those voicing criticism of the remarks in the documents, which Cordeiro said Thursday he did not review thoroughly.
“It has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction,” Cordeiro wrote. “The arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary women’s national team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable.
“I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so,” he added. “Had I done so, I would have objected to the language.”
Coca-Cola company, a longtime corporate sponsor of US Soccer and of world football’s governing body FIFA, was quick to distance itself from the remarks, calling them “unacceptable and offensive” on Wednesday.
On Wednesday night, Cordeiro had issued an apology that came as the USA women, who won their second straight World Cup title in France last year, were beating Japan 3-1 in Texas to finish unbeaten winners of the SheBelieves Cup friendly tournament.
Before that match the players wore their jerseys inside out while warming up to hide the federation logo in protest.
“We have sort of felt that those are some of the undercurrent feelings that they’ve had for a long time,” superstar Rapinoe told ESPN after the match.
“But to see that as the argument, as blatant misogyny and sexism as the argument against us, is really disappointing.”
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber found it astonishing.
“When I saw the media reports of US Soccer’s recent filing, I was shocked and angry,” he said Thursday.
“I expressed to (Cordeiro) in no uncertain terms how unacceptable and offensive I found the statements in that filing to be.”
Virus sparks wild stock market swings
Global stock markets endured a whipsaw session Friday over the surging coronavirus crisis that is upending events across the planet and affecting people from all walks of life including sports stars, celebrities and world leaders.
The virus has infected more than 130,000 people and killed nearly 5,000. It has disrupted sport, schools and society and spares no one, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the latest to announce he was in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive.
It has also forced the sealing off of entire countries, draconian government measures not seen in peacetime, and the scrapping of global sporting and cultural events from Broadway to basketball.
Trump responsible for the ‘original sin’ leading to the pandemic terrorizing the country: National security expert
During an appearance on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem said the country would not be in the position it is in -- people dying, schools shutting down, sporting events being canceled, people afraid to leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic -- had Donald Trump allowed health officials to do their jobs.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former analyst to the Homeland Security Advisory Council, noted being faced with her own children having to stay away from school before pointing the finger at the president for delaying testing.
US regulators approve Roche’s new and faster COVID-19 test
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche announced Friday it had received emergency approval from US regulators for a new and much faster test for diagnosing the deadly new coronavirus.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to commercialise the SARS-CoV-2 Test to detect the virus that has sparked the global COVID-19 pandemic, Roche said in a statement.
The test can be run in high volumes on fully automated equipment, Roche said, suggesting it could provide more results far faster than other tests available.
"We are increasing the speed definitely by a factor of 10," Thomas Schinecker, head of Roche’s diagnostics unit, said in an interview with Bloomberg News.