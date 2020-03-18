Wall Street may have to entirely shut down ‘for a time’ as coronavirus crisis worsens: financial expert

On Wednesday, Politico financial analyst Ben White predicted that soon, the economic crisis will grow so severe that the stock market will have to close for a prolonged period, beyond the recent “circuit breaker” trips that have paused trading for a few minutes.

I still believe at some point markets will have to close for a time. Beyond just the circuit breaker stops. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

While rare, full stock market shutdowns have happened from time to time. These closures have happened for a variety of reasons, ranging from software or paperwork problems on the trading floor, to catastrophic events like the assassination of John F. Kennedy or the September 11 terrorist attacks. The most recent stock market shutdown occurred in 2012, as New York City was recovering from Superstorm Sandy.

While some have called for a market closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic, financial officials are staunchly opposed. “Closing the markets would not change the underlying causes of the market decline, would remove transparency into investor sentiment, and reduce investors’ access to their money,” said New York Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham. “This would only further compound the current market anxiety.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has also resisted calls for a trading shutdown, but has suggested that trading hours may be cut back.