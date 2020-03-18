Quantcast
Connect with us

Wall Street may have to entirely shut down ‘for a time’ as coronavirus crisis worsens: financial expert

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico financial analyst Ben White predicted that soon, the economic crisis will grow so severe that the stock market will have to close for a prolonged period, beyond the recent “circuit breaker” trips that have paused trading for a few minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While rare, full stock market shutdowns have happened from time to time. These closures have happened for a variety of reasons, ranging from software or paperwork problems on the trading floor, to catastrophic events like the assassination of John F. Kennedy or the September 11 terrorist attacks. The most recent stock market shutdown occurred in 2012, as New York City was recovering from Superstorm Sandy.

While some have called for a market closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic, financial officials are staunchly opposed. “Closing the markets would not change the underlying causes of the market decline, would remove transparency into investor sentiment, and reduce investors’ access to their money,” said New York Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham. “This would only further compound the current market anxiety.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has also resisted calls for a trading shutdown, but has suggested that trading hours may be cut back.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wall Street may have to entirely shut down ‘for a time’ as coronavirus crisis worsens: financial expert

Published

1 min ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico financial analyst Ben White predicted that soon, the economic crisis will grow so severe that the stock market will have to close for a prolonged period, beyond the recent "circuit breaker" trips that have paused trading for a few minutes.

I still believe at some point markets will have to close for a time. Beyond just the circuit breaker stops.

— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) March 18, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Poll finds only 38% of Fox News viewers are worried about virus

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Fox News viewers are less likely to be concerned about the novel coronavirus than consumers of other media, according to a new poll.

A survey of Americans by The Economist and YouGov found that Fox News fans are about half as likely to be concerned about COVID-19 as viewers of MSNBC or CNN.

Only 38% of Fox News viewers said they were worried about the virus, compared with 74% of MSNBC viewers and 71% of CNN viewers who say they are concerned.

Seventy-two percent of readers of national newspapers are also worried about the virus, the survey found.

Read the poll results below.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus turned Trump into a ‘germaholic’ – according to his former associates

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

For weeks, President Trump shook hands with officials, mingled with dignitaries, and gave press conferences in packed rooms. But when he finally seemed to grasp the reality of the coronavirus threat, he resisted shaking hands after a sober press conference that displayed his marked change in tone. But according to POLITICO's Michael Kruse, it's odd that Trump didn't heed the social distancing advice from experts earlier on, considering his famous distaste for shaking hands.

"He so stubbornly kept shaking hands, though, in the estimation of people who know him well, even as the spread of the virus started to spike, in an instinctual effort to avoid any implicit admission that he whiffed on preparedness or miscalculated the virus’ severity and to project as well his preferred patina of sanguine vigor and insusceptibility," Kruse writes. "Symbolism superseded safety."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image