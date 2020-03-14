Warriors to donate $1 million to out-of-work Chase Center employees
SAN FRANCISCO — For more than 1,000 Chase Center workers — from security guards, ushers, custodians, vendors and more — help is on the way.The Warriors’ owners, players and coaches will make a donation of $1 million to aid arena employees unable to work while the NBA season is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.It was also announced Friday that the organization will create a community fund to which people can contribute to those affected by the shutdown of the NBA schedule and San Francisco’s ban on concerts and large assemblies. The money received by w…
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates leaves board
Microsoft on Friday announced that co-founder Bill Gates has left its board of directors to devote more time to philanthropy.
The 64-year-old stopped being involved in day-to-day operations at the firm more than a decade ago, turning his attention to the foundation he launched with his wife, Melinda.
Gates served as chairman of Microsoft's board of directors until early in 2014 and has now stepped away entirely, according to the Redmond-based technology giant.
"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Microsoft chief executive and company veteran Satya Nadella said in a release.
‘Disaster socialism’: Will coronavirus crisis finally change how Americans see the safety net?
Diana Hernandez has one foot in the Ivy League, where she’s an assistant professor of sociomedical sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, and another in the grittier streets of the South Bronx, the mostly working-class area where she lives. Walking down a Bronx boulevard the other day, she witnessed scenes much different from the TV news version of the coronavirus crisis, where suburbanites stuff payloads of squeezably soft toilet paper and price-gouged Purell in the back of luxury SUVs.Instead, Hernandez wrote that she witnessed Bronx shoppers at her local Dollar T... (more…)
Google completely undercuts Trump’s announcement of a new coronavirus testing website
After President Donald Trump unleashed chaos with his Oval Office address about the coronavirus on Wednesday night, it seems he and his team decided they better give it a second shot. So on Friday, Trump appeared in the Rose Garden for a press conference along with business executives and leading members of the coronavirus task force to speak to the country.
And while it wasn't quite as disastrous as Trump's rollout of a new ban on travel to the U.S. from most European countries, the president completely misrepresented the central announcement of the event.