Quantcast
Connect with us

Washington Post slams Trump administration for ‘stonewalling’ Congress about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in scathing editorial

Published

1 min ago

on

Seventeen months have passed since the October 2018 murder of journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey by a Saudi hit squad. President Donald Trump has maintained that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who he considers a valuable U.S. ally, played no part in the assassination — that the killers acted without his knowledge. But Trump’s critics have accused him of being disingenuous. And the Washington Post’s editorial board, in an editorial published on March 8, slams Trump for continuing to “stonewall” Congress about Khashoggi’s murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Trump Administration has repeatedly defied the law in resisting efforts by Congress to enforce accountability for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the editorial asserts. “The latest instance came last month, when the administration responded — a month late — to a requirement in last year’s defense authorization act for an unclassified report identifying anyone implicated in ‘the directing, ordering or tampering of evidence’ in the case of Khashoggi.”

CIA Director Gina Haspel has said that she believes MBS played a direct role in Khaghoggi’s murder, and the Post notes that in 2019, a United Nations (UN) report had the same view. But the Post stresses that regardless, Trump has continued to be evasive.

“The administration’s stonewalling flouts legal requirements in more than one respect,” the Post’s editorial board explains. “The State Department is required by human rights legislation to sanction foreign actors who have been credibly identified as responsible for human rights crimes.”

Moreover, the editorial adds, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has “now acknowledged — albeit in a classified context — that the crown prince was involved in a particularly heinous crime: the premeditated butchering of a journalist who was a U.S. permanent resident. Yet rather than follow the law, the Trump Administration continues to cover for the Saudi strongman.”

The editorial lambasts the Trump Administration for failing to release an unclassified report that offers insights on Khashoggi’s death, noting that Sen. Richard Burr (Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee) and Democratic Rep. Mark Warner of Virginia have sent a letter to Richard Grenell, acting intel director, “asking him to reconsider the decision not to release an unclassified report.” And the Post’s editorial board concludes the editorial by noting a “more forceful measure” being proposed by Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyden, according to the Post, “says he will invoke a law allowing the Intelligence Committee to vote to release classified information in its possession. Following through on that would probably require a vote by the full Senate, which could not succeed unless Republicans supported it. They should. At stake is not only whether the administration will disclose what it knows about the horrific murder of a journalist, but also, whether Congress will insist on compliance with its lawful mandates.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously fires back at Trump in real time for Twitter taunts

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough responded to President Donald Trump's taunts in real time.

The president gloated over television ratings crosstabs that show Fox News beating MSNBC in some demographics, and the "Morning Joe" host urged his former friend to stop watching and focus on the coronavirus crisis.

Wow! @foxandfriends blew away the competition of Morning Joke (which did very poorly) on MSDNC (Another Comcast sleaze production), and @CNN’s New Day, in the Morning Television Ratings. A total blowout, but that’s what you get when you treat “Trump” fairly!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet pounds Trump for suggesting his border wall will help stop the coronavirus: Build it around ‘Cruz and Gaetz’

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump drew condemnation for exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to push for his border wall.

The president retweeted a post from ardent supporter Charlie Kirk, founder and head of the conservative Turning Point USA, calling for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop the spread of the virus.

Going up fast. We need the Wall more than ever! https://t.co/7TxErJKAgT

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You’re a monster!’ Stephen Colbert rips Trump for bragging about coronavirus response

Published

47 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Stephen Colbert ripped President Donald Trump for downplaying the coronavirus outbreak as Americans die and the stock market tumbles.

The "Late Night" host pointed to Trump's tweet Monday comparing the virus to the flu, and offering misleading statistics about the spread of coronavirus.

“Okay, let me think about that,” Colbert said. “You’re a monster.”

“Here’s the thing,” Colbert added. “We can criticize Trump’s golfing and tweeting, but when he hunkers down and focuses on the problem, that’s when he really sucks.”

Colbert then bashed Trump for rambling about his "super genius" uncle who taught at MIT, which the president suggested made him qualified to handle the outbreak.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image